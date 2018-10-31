Sir Rod Stewart is joined by all 4 sons – aged 7 to 38 – on family trip to Malibu What a sweet photo!

Sir Rod Stewart has been enjoying some quality family time on a trip to California with his wife Penny Lancaster. The 73-year-old was joined by all four of his sons for a day out in Malibu on Tuesday, with Penny taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo of them all on the beach.

"Family time down in Malibu," Penny captioned the shot, which showed herself and Rod joined by their two sons, Alastair, 12, and Aiden, seven, as well as his two sons from previous marriages – 38-year-old Sean and 24-year-old Liam.

Rod Stewart was joined by all four sons at the beach in Malibu

The rare family photo received an amazing response from Rachel's followers, with many saying how much Rod's youngest sons look like him. "Lovely family picture at the beach! Fab!" one commented. "Gorgeous pic, the boys are so much like Rod," another wrote.

Rachel has been doing some filming for ITV during the family's trip to California, and shared a number of photos, including one of Malibu Pier and another of herself on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she visited her husband's star. Another sweet snap showed her two sons on the beach, writing: "Checking out the graffiti wall art down at Venice beach."

The family are on holiday in Malibu

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He was married to Alana from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 38, and Sean. In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 30, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel; Renee, 25, born in June 1992, and Liam, born September 1994. Rod and Penny started dating in 1999 and were married in June 2007 in Portofino, They welcomed Alastair in November 2005 followed by Aiden in February 2011. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.

