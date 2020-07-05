Loose Women's Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart undergo hair transformation ahead of night out The couple then headed out to celebrate their new looks

Penny Lancaster and her husband Rod Stewart had a great Super Saturday as they both headed out together to pamper themselves as hair salons opened across the country.

The couple visited Penny's loyal hairdressers, Steven Carey Hair, to get a "social distance pedicure, haircut and colour" which according to the mother-of-two, was "way overdue".

Penny and Rod went on a night out to celebrate their new looks

Sharing a picture of herself with her hair covered in tinfoil, wearing a leopard-print mask and getting her pedicure done, Penny wrote: "Social distance pedicure, haircut and colour, way overdue! @Stevencareyhair, my hairdressers since I was 17."

The Loose Women panellist then pointed the camera at her husband Rod Stewart and wrote: "Guess who". In the snap, the singer can be seen wearing a matching mask whilst getting his hair cut.

A second picture shows the 70-year-old with tinfoil on his hair. "Now for the famous blond highlights," Penny captioned the picture.

The couple went to the same salon and wore matching leopard-print masks

Following their incredible transformation, the couple, who recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on 16 June, headed out to celebrate.

"Celebrations of hair cuttings, so happy to be out on the town! Cheers and stay safe," Penny wrote alongside a picture of them looking gorgeous whilst sipping on cocktails.

Friends and fans were quick to react, with Martine McCutcheon commenting: "Looks fab. Wish I was with you in a fab frock! Could do with a night out Penny!"

"Looking gorgeous the pair of you... enjoy yourselves, be safe," wrote a fan, whilst another added: "Is this the beautiful Ritz?!!!! You both look fabulous!"