Piers Morgan makes fans jealous with first photos from luxury summer holiday The GMB presenter is sunning it up in the south of France

Piers Morgan was the envy of his fans as he shared some idyllic holiday snaps from the south of France.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning Britain presenter posted one photo of a glorious sunset in Provence, showing the bright orange and red sky and the tiled roofs of some cobblestone buildings in the background, and beautiful flowers in the foreground.

Piers shared this beautiful photo from Provence

Piers was inundated with comments from his followers, including celebrity friend Kirsty Gallacher, who simply replied "Wow" alongside firework emojis. "Taking a year out?" Ronan Keating quipped, perhaps making reference to Piers' recent announcement that he and co-host Susanna Reid wouldn't be back on the programme until September.

Others called the sunset "beautiful" and "stunning" with many telling the father-of-four to enjoy his time off.

On Monday, Piers uploaded another holiday snap, this time as he relaxed in the sunshine and read a biography on cricketer Bob Willis.

"Perfect summer reading," Piers captioned it. "A fantastic tribute to the late, great Bob Willis, one of my all-time cricketing heroes, edited by his brother David. Such a fascinating & entertaining man on and off the cricket pitch. He loved sport, opinions, wine & Bob Dylan - so we had at least three things in common."

The presenter has been reading during his downtime

Piers and Susanna's last day on GMB was on Friday. The pair will return to screens in September and meanwhile, Kate Garraway has stepped back into her presenting role. Kate was previously off-air to look after her two children while her husband Derek Draper sadly remains in intensive care in hospital.

While Piers is definitely returning after the summer, he previously told one GMB viewer that he may step down for good in 2021. After reading out a letter from the viewer who thought they heard Piers say he was leaving, the TV star clarified: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly." Susanna then joked: "Contract negotiations underway!"

