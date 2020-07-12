Saira Khan's Cornwall holiday home is even chicer than we imagined The Loose Women star has begun her summer holiday in Cornwall!

Saira Khan has whisked her husband Steve Hyde and their children Zach and Amara off for a holiday in Cornwall. While sharing her gorgeous photos, the Loose Women star has given fans a peek inside their stunning holiday home.

SEE: Saira Khan unveils glimpse inside stunning minimalist kitchen

The family of four are staying at Carnevas Holiday Park, which is nestled in the countryside near Padstow on the North Cornish coastline. Saira revealed their mobile home follows a chic neutral colour scheme with wooden floorboards that match the kitchen cabinets and grey upholstered furniture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saira Khan shows us around her gorgeous garden

"Mobile home life! I still end up in the kitchen!" Saira jokingly captioned one photo, which showed the TV star dressed in ripped denim shorts and a khaki crop top as she rustled up some food. And although the area is very different to Saira's open plan, minimalist kitchen in her family home, it still appears to have plenty of appliances to keep the family fed during their holiday, including a microwave built into the wall, an oven and plenty of work surfaces for food preparation.

Saira Khan showed off the interior of her mobile home on Instagram

Just look at Saira's tasty homemade dinner! "Tonight - I've rustled up grilled salmon with garlic mushrooms and spinach with chilli cauliflower," she wrote, before sharing a photo of the family digging into their food as they sat on grey stools around the dining table.

The Loose Women star cooked a delicious dinner for her family

Meanwhile, their open plan living area looks like the perfect space for the family to unwind on Saturday evening. Sharing a video of Amara laying her clothes across the floor as she unpacked, Saira showed off the cream carpets, wooden coffee table and plush grey sofas.

The holiday home in Cornwall follows a neutral colour scheme

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and their pet dog Vera enjoying their time at the beach, and fans commented on how idyllic the area looked. "Taking Vera for a walk....in Cornwall.#Porthcothan #Cornwall," Saira wrote in the caption, and fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha was among the first to comment: "Well jel!!" before adding she looked "So fit and happy!"

Saira wowed fans with her beach photo

This Morning star Ruth Langsford also commented, "SO jealous! Look at that beach!" and her husband Eamonn Holmes wrote, "Who's the beach babe?" The coastal village of Porthcothan lies within the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so we're not surprised Saira chose to kick off her break with a visit!

MORE: 9 unbelievable UK summer holidays that will convince you not to go abroad