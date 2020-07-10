The best Airbnbs in the UK: From London to Brighton, Cornwall & more These Airbnbs are fit for royalty!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, UK staycations are officially on the rise and Brits are seeking out rural retreats, coastal getaways, and haute couture hotels. Looking to kick back and relax? These luxury Airbnbs are a total dream. From London to Brighton, Cornwall to Edinburgh we've found the most Insta-worthy locations for you and yours. Recharge in a cottage by the sea, reconnect with rooftop views of the city, or simply exist in a Georgian Townhouse brimming with history - the choice is yours...

RELATED: 8 incredible UK hotels where the royals will staycation this summer

The most luxurious Airbnbs in London:

Top of the line, this dreamy penthouse gazes upon Cadogan Square in nearby Knightsbridge. Complete with an indoor fireplace, heated floors, smart TV, air conditioning, and an outdoor terrace, this upmarket location is high up on our bucket list.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

Experience London's West End in style, courtesy of this understated yet elegant Soho apartment. Boasting silky wooden floors and geometric furniture, the walls are adorned in fashionable abstract artworks and monochrome maps of the city.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

This glamorous penthouse boasts rooftop views of the Shard and its own glass-bottom heated pool. Step inside and you'll find plush, modern decor imposed upon by floor to ceiling windows and polished concrete flooring.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

The most luxurious Airbnbs in Cornwall:

Giving off major bohemian vibes, this open-plan Eco Studio is perfect for exploring the golden sands and cerulean shores of Saint Ives.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

Designed by award-winning architects, this renovated barn comes with two private terraces, a log-burner, and a range cooker. Light and airy, the rooms are filled with colourful flourishes and Scandi-style furniture.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

A coastal retreat for two, this idyllic fisherman's cottage offers panoramic views of the harbour front. Blending old and new, original touches contrast with modern decor, making for an architect's dream. The open-plan bedroom features beautiful white wooden beamed ceilings and a kingsize bed - you'll also find a stunning walk-in shower and a hammered bronze basin.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

READ: 9 unbelievable UK summer holidays that will convince you not to go abroad - book now

Drawing on oceanic and industrial design concepts, Moon Shadow Cottage is just a stone's throw from Porthmeor Beach. Described as one of the most private and romantic self-catered cottages to rent in Cornwall, this hidden gem is a major find.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

The most luxurious Air BnB's in Brighton:

This sea view penthouse boasts earthy tones, wooden accents, pops of colour, and breathtaking views of Brunswick Square. Looking for something low-key yet sophisticated? This luxury maisonette is just the ticket.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

The most luxurious Airbnbs in Edinburgh:

Fit for royalty, this Georgian Townhouse apartment is truly one of a kind with oak panelled walls, wooden window shutters, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and family portraits. We like to imagine budding writers packing their bags and heading here for inspiration.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

Architecturally fascinating, this 16th-century cottage features original stone walls, a private scented garden terrace and a bedroom at the top of the tower.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

READ: 7 royal palaces that are reopening to visitors this summer

High-end furnishings rub shoulders with luxurious linens and rustic stone walls at this incredibly chic apartment in the heart of Edinburgh.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

The most luxurious Airbnbs in Oxfordshire:

We're obsessed with this Georgian brick Townhouse - think dusty rose walls, metallic accents, period windows, and original panelling. Equipped with its own private courtyard, there's nothing better than kicking back with a glass of wine as you watch the world go by.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

A rural retreat perfect for couples looking to get away from the city, this luxury annexe boasts a balcony hot tub and a Villeroy & Boch wet room. When you've finished relaxing in the hot tub, step out onto heated floors and sip pink gin from Ridel glasses before curling up in Egyptian cotton sheets and drifting off into a deep sleep.

For more information visit airbnb.co.uk

MORE: Flying during the pandemic? Essential items to take on the plane