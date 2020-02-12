Vogue Williams' five-star hotel in Paris looks so luxurious - see the ornate wallpaper and gold lift

How much better would February be if we were in Paris staying in a gorgeous five-star hotel? That's exactly how Vogue Williams has spent the last few days, posting a serious of videos on social media that have made us green with envy, from showcasing her stunning accommodation to sightseeing.

The radio presenter stayed in Le Bristol Paris, which is a luxury five-star hotel located in the heart of the city. Vogue gave us a sneak peek at the interior and she was even impressed with the hallways, let alone the spa, pool and Epicure and 114 Faubourg eateries, which have been awarded four Michelin stars between them! One video showed the chandeliers, plush red rugs embellished with gold stitching, and vintage furniture that decorated the lobby area, complete with several vases overflowing with bright flowers. Walking through the hotel, she showed off the diverse interior design which ranged from ornate forest-print wallpaper adorned with animals to an elegant tree-lined corridor with black and white tiled floors. Speaking of the latter, she joked: "They've said I could move in, so here's my new hallway."

While the communal areas alone are enough to keep you occupied, Vogue also did a spot of sightseeing - when in Paris, it would be rude not to! In true tourist style, the Irish beauty attempted to get the perfect shot of herself against the backdrop of the city skyline and Eiffel Tower, but the picture did not go according to plan. Posting several snaps of her failed attempts on Instagram, she revealed the wind had swept her hair across her face in every photo. Luckily, the iconic Parisian landmark can be seen in the background, so some would say mission accomplished!

Paris is known as one of the fashion capitals of the world, and the mother-of-one certainly had the wardrobe to fit in. We are absolutely obsessed with her colour-clashing outfit, which consisted of a pink jumper with purple stripes and red sleeves that she paired with a bright orange tiered skirt from Essentiel Antwerp.

That wasn't the only outfit inspiration she provided during her trip. Spencer Matthews' wife also shared a selfie inside the lavish gold lift of the hotel where she rocked black jeans and a white Hayley Menzies cardigan we need to get our hands on. Featuring a tie waist, knitted buttons and bobbles, and colourful flowers, the modern take on the granny knit is known as the Gladys Cardigan and cost £330. She revealed it was her fourth knit from the designer, and she finished off her look with her new white Chanel bag, which she recently unwrapped on Instagram.

