Alex Jones shares a glimpse into her beautiful holiday home The One Show host shared the photo on Instagram

Alex Jones is currently holidaying in Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two young sons, Kit and Teddy, and on Saturday, The One Show host posted a photo of the view from her holiday accommodation – and it's breathtaking.

The house that the family is staying in is right next to the sea, which Alex proved in her snap. Sprawling, blue ocean was visible, as was a small outdoor space right on the water's edge.

Alex shared the beautiful photo on Instagram

Featuring lush green grass, two deck chairs that looked over the water and even a BBQ spot, it's safe to say that Alex's surroundings are gorgeous.

Alex was reunited with her parents on Friday

It's shaping up to be a wonderful week for the mother-of-two, who was finally reunited with her parents on Friday.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her parents walking along a picturesque beach, mum Mary could be seen holding Alex's youngest son Kit's hand.

Alongside the photo, doting mum Alex wrote: "Reunited at last," and fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post to express their joy.

"Lovely," wrote one, with another adding: "So sweet. Have fun."

The star's family reunion has been a long time coming, and just last week Alex was left in tears after her mum made an appearance on The One Show via video link.

Both Mary and Alex were brought to tears during the segment, with Alex exclaiming: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

We can imagine that they're both overjoyed to finally be able to spend some quality time together, just like many other families across the UK that have been reunited as lockdown measures are slowly eased.

