Saira Khan had barely unpacked her bags from her family holiday to Cornwall when she jetted off to Portugal alone.

Although she had somewhat of a difficult start to her trip after her suitcase didn't arrive at the Oasis resort of the Juice Master retreat, the Loose Women star has been sharing glimpses inside her holiday, which she described as "selfish."

RELATED: Saira Khan's Cornwall holiday home is even chicer than we imagined

Standing on the balcony of her top floor room which boasts breathtaking views over the pool and lake, Saira explained on her Instagram Stories: "For once a week in a year I grab that time and I'm really selfish with it. I take myself away from my family - my kids and my hubby, even though I miss them so much - and I take this opportunity to recharge my mind and my body."

The Loose Women star's room in Portugal boasts stunning views

After detailing her daily diet during her seven-day holiday consists of four juices packed full of fruit and vegetables, Saira continued: "I'm not here to lose weight, I'm not here to be skinny, I'm here to selfishly look after myself. I'm one of these people that needs to extract themselves out of their ordinary busy life full of demands."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saira Khan treats her husband Steve Hyde to the ultimate facial

Speaking of busy lifestyles, the mother-of-two, who shares Zach and Amara with her husband Steve Hyde, said: "It can lead to burnout and sometimes I think I'm on the verge of that." Saira's followers were clearly supportive of her break, as she shared a message from one that read: "Thank you @iamsairakhan. You are normalising the fact that it is ok for women to take time away from their familial duties in order to do the things that make them happy! Women as mothers, carers and lovers should not feel guilt for practising self-care in any form."

Fans praised Saira for her self-care holiday, which she described as 'selfish'

During her trip, which was gifted to her by Jason Vale, Saira is staying in one of the four Delicious rooms. Costing £2,310 for a single person or £1,475 for a double, the room features an en-suite, a 55-inch TV, an additional seating area and a hot tub. And Saira has clearly been making use of the hot tub and pool, as she posed in a stunning pink and orange geometric print bikini.

MORE: Loose Women star Saira Khan praised for candid body photo