Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares pictures from idyllic holiday with husband Marius Iepure

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have treated themselves to an early birthday present and have headed off abroad to enjoy the most idyllic holiday.

Although the couple, who have been married since 2016, have not disclosed their destination, they have spent the last week making the most of the beach and the good weather and have enjoyed water sports such as canoeing.

The couple have had the best time whilst on holiday

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has also shown off her incredibly bikini body. In one of the pictures shared on her Instagram stories, Oti, who turns 30 years old next month, can be seen on top of a huge rock whilst looking out into the ocean in a gorgeous yellow bikini.

"I had to," she wrote across the image.

The Strictly star posed in her yellow bikini

Oti is not the only Strictly star to have enjoyed a holiday abroad in the past month. Graziano di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova and, most recently, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have all travelled abroad to enjoy some quality time in the sun before the hit BBC show commences.

After months of speculation, it was confirmed in June that Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead this year, but with a few changes.

In a statement, the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year. To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual. The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

The dancer turns 30 on 8 August

No further information was given about how long the series might last. Last year, the live shows ran for a spectacular, sequin-filled 13 weeks, but the original run of the show was just seven weeks. However long it's back for, though, it's sure to brighten up Saturday evenings as the nights start to draw in!