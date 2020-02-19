Loose Women's Carol McGiffin celebrates 60th birthday with exotic Australian holiday

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has been spending the past few weeks on holiday, travelling to Thailand, Malaysia and finally Australia, where she celebrated her 60th birthday with friends and family. Considering two storms that have recently hit the UK, we don't blame her for jetting off to the other side of the world!

While all of her travels look incredibly beautiful, we can't keep our eyes off her photos of Australia. From watching Little Women at the open-air cinema overlooking Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House to heading up the east coast to Nelson Bay, the presenter looks as though she has thoroughly enjoyed her break.

Accompanied by her husband Mark Cassidy - who she married in secret during a holiday in the Thai capital of Bangkok in February 2018 - she marked the milestone birthday with a long lunch at waterfront restaurant The Poyer's in Nelson Bay, which is located in Lemon Tree Passage. "Having a very nice birthday in Nelson Bay, Australia. Lunch at @thepoyers With some very old friends #60," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo. It shows her sitting in the centre of a long table situated next to the windows, so herself and her close friends could enjoy uninterrupted views of the stunning scenery during their meal. She also cosied up to Mark for a photo, showing off the gorgeous sunny weather and boats moored in the harbour in the background.

Carol then continued the celebrations back at their accommodation with a beautiful yellow birthday cake, glasses of champagne and colourful banner decorations, courtesy of her friend. "My mate Julie has pulled out all the stops with the decorations! Like I need reminding #60." Dressing for the warmer climate, the blonde beauty rocked a red crepe co-ord layered over a black top and added black flip flops and sunglasses to finish off her chic holiday look.

During her time in Sydney, Carol also managed to catch up with former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Charlotte Crosby - albeit accidentally! "What are the chances? Walking down the street in Manly, Sydney and look who I bumped into!!! Only @charlottegshore!!! So good to see my old mucker from #CBB and her OZ I’m A Celeb family." Now we've had a healthy dose of holiday envy, Carol can come back to the UK.

