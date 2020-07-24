Amanda Holden's surprising holiday guest revealed - and it's not Piers Morgan The BGT judge and her family are holidaying in the South of France

Amanda Holden and her family are having the time of their lives in the South of France. During their first week in Saint Tropez, they've enjoyed delicious French food, sunbathed in their incredible pool and on Thursday they went on a boat ride with a very surprising guest.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories of her husband Chris Hughes and a fellow male friend, Amanda captioned the shot: "My lub and his #bff @davidcoulthardf1."

Chris and David are best friends

Indeed, Chris and David are very good friends. Back in 2008, when Chris and Amanda tied the knot at St Margaret's Church in Somerset, former Formula One driver David was Best Man.

Later that day, following their delightful boat trip, the group headed out for dinner and this time it was David's turn to turn photographer, snapping a gorgeous photo of Amanda and Chris with their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

"Ma famille #photo @davidcoulthardf1," she captioned it.

Her friends and fans were quick to react, with fellow BGT judge Alesha Dixon writing: "Gorgeous."

Amanda and Piers reunited for lunch this week

Heart Radio colleague Ashley Roberts added: "Bellissima," whilst Coronation Street's Lucy Jo Hudson added: "Stunning the lot of you."

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old spent some time in the sun with the Good Morning Britain host and good friend Piers Morgan.

The mother-of-two shared a photo of herself posing with some fans – revealing Piers captured the sweet moment on his iPhone.

The doting mum hilariously explained in the caption: "Thrilled to be known & asked for a photo from these lovely children from the #netherlands and the #photographer @piersmorgan (no clue who he is.)"