Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with exotic Dubai holiday snap

Amanda Holden has been notably absent from social media over the last few days, and fans were starting to get worried. The Heart Radio star took to Instagram on Thursday to reassure her followers her absence was merely due to the fact she is enjoying herself on holiday by posting a sun-soaked snap of herself in Dubai.

WATCH: Amanda's most stunning outfits

"Sunshine and sand dunes," she captioned the image, which showed her looking ultra-glamorous against a sandy backdrop. Highlighting the hot weather, the blonde beauty, 49, wore mirrored sunglasses and a white, long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her fabulous tan. Seriously, how does she look so effortlessly chic even when she's windswept?

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their love, with one writing: "I’m so glad to see you’re well looking healthy and having a nice time. Silly old me I was worried about you," while another added: "Gorgeous! Hope you're having a lovely holiday."

For those looking for holiday inspiration, Amanda tagged her location as Al Maha, a five-star resort and spa located in 45 minutes outside Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Nestled among the iconic sand dunes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the luxury resort offers private swimming pools and a sundeck seating area where you can soak up views of the scenery, including the Hajar massif mountain range.

MORE: You can live in Call the Midwife's converted chapel for £47,667 pcm

Adventure-seekers can also experience a camel trek or nature walk and may even catch a glimpse of the Arabian oryx and gazelles. Meanwhile, those looking for a more relaxing holiday can make use of the spa facilities, which include a private Rasoul chamber, hydrotherapy bath, a sauna and steam room and a jacuzzi. We don't know about Amanda, but we would certainly choose to unwind here!

Credit: Al Maha Desert Resort and Spa, Bedouin Suite

If the king-sized bath, handcrafted Arabian furnishings and private pools aren't enough reason to keep you cooped up in your room all evening, there are also an array of dining options to try out. Whether Amanda opts for a romantic tailor-made meal served on her private deck or experiences a meal on the dunes surrounded by torches and Persian carpets underneath the stars, she is sure to be spoilt for choice when it comes to dinnertime.

RELATED: 16 of the best ski wear buys inspired by Kate Middleton