Holly Willoughby looks just like a mermaid in rare photo from summer break The This Morning star even looks good underwater

Holly Willoughby has surprised fans by sharing a rare picture from her summer break. The This Morning host has been making the most of her time off to spend quality time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and James during the school holidays.

The presenter, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday to post an update from her travels – and it turns out that she even looks flawless underwater!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce break from This Morning

Holly flashed a cheeky grin at the camera as she snapped a picture of herself diving into a crystal clear swimming pool. Wearing a simple black swimsuit and a cute silver pendant necklace, she made holiday dressing look effortless.

The star's followers were quick to comment on the flawless post, writing, "Always gorgeous Holly" and "hope you're having an amazing time".

Holly looked mesmerising in her underwater pool snap

Sports presenter Jake Humphrey commented: "Hey Mermaid. Sending love from the Norfolk gang". We have to agree – Holly looked just like a mermaid!

Holly has been keeping a low profile on social media since going on her summer break from This Morning last month. However, she recently showcased a brand new look!

Looking sun-kissed and radiant in a makeup-free selfie, Holly soaked up the rays while showing off her longer locks.

The This Morning star recently showed off her hair transformation

Fans were quick to notice her new hairstyle, which usually sits above her shoulders. Sporting loose, beach waves, Holly's hair also appeared much lighter and beautifully cascaded around her shoulders.

Commenting on Holly's summery transformation, one wrote: "Your hair is getting so long now. I love it!" Another added: "Hair game is strong @hollywilloughby." A third gushed: "Your hair looks beautiful and so do you." While a fourth added: "Love the waves. You're beautiful."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have taken over hosting duties from Holly and Phillip Schofield on This Morning for the summer. We hope they enjoy their break!

