Jane Moore's French holiday home is out of this world - wait until you see the pool The Loose Women star is enjoying her second holiday in a matter of weeks

Jane Moore only recently enjoyed a staycation in Yorkshire, but it appears the Loose Women star has jetted off for another holiday, this time in France. And wait until you see her incredible pool!

A photo she shared on Instagram gave fans a peek inside her sun-soaked break near Avignon, courtesy of a friend. Although Jane may not own the villa herself, she's one lucky lady to be able to make use of the space for a last-minute getaway!

Jane posed in a black strapless bikini that could be seen underneath her sheer blue coverup, giving fans a look at the huge outdoor pool and decking. To the side, a sprawling lawn could be seen - perfect for soaking up the summer sun - while the lush hedges and white flowers provide plenty of privacy.

"There’s an old saying, 'you never know how many friends you have until you buy a house in France' and, luckily for me, a friend who has a place near Avignon invited us to hop on a plane and visit. So here I am. And how wonderful it is too. It’s the same heatwave you’re having at home but, unlike the paddling pool we have in London, I have this glorious beauty to submerge myself in when the going gets tough," the TV star wrote in the caption. And fans were understandably jealous! One wrote: "Looks fabulous there," and a second added: "Sounds perfect xxx have lots of fun xx slightly jealous lol."

Jane Moore revealed the incredible French villa is located near Avignon

Jane went on to reveal where she bought her stunning pale blue dress, which she paired with oversized sunglasses and bare feet. She wrote: "For anyone interested, the cover-up I’m wearing is from Australian brand @oneseason but I bought it several seasons ago! It’s a trusty old favourite. Wherever you all are - be it abroad, in your back garden, on your balcony, on a beach or in the local park, enjoy the sunshine and stay safe. #sunshine #france #avignon #oneseason_official #holiday."

Judging from her sunny photo, it's clear Jane's French holiday is a far cry from her break in Yorkshire, where she experienced rainy UK weather. But we'll take either holiday, please!

