Royal fans can now staycation at the first ever Buckingham Palace themed caravan This caravan is fit for a Queen

Planning a staycation? Royal fans can now stay at the first ever Buckingham Palace themed caravan in Scarborough – and it's fit for a queen. Inspired by the palatial decor of the Queen's iconic residence, this one-of-a-kind caravan has fast become one of the most exclusive holiday lets in the UK, and we can see why.

Equipped with opulent chandeliers, gold-plated toilets, custom red and gold velvet thrones, and a luxurious four-poster bed, guests can escape to this country caravan and live like royalty from £159.

The Royal Caravan is a mini Buckingham Palace (sort of)

Unveiled by Parkdean Resorts, due to popular demand Her Majesty's Royal Caravan is currently operating on a first-come, first-served basis, so our advice is to act quickly! We have a sneaking suspicion that this luxury let is going to be booked up in no time.

Just a stone's throw from the cerulean shores of Cayton's Bay, after indulging in a hearty breakfast and a spot of tea, guests can wander down to the Yorkshire Coast for a day at the beach before exploring the caravan park's many amenities.

We all know that the Queen loves her Corgis, and this dog-friendly caravan even comes with a royal dog bed and gold plated dog bowls – talk about pampering your pets! With no expense spared, it also features a plush drawing room accented with a chaise longue, as well as a hallway filled with hanging portraits of the lady of the house herself – Queen Elizabeth II.

'The Queen' enjoying tea in the Royal Caravan

Ideal for a fun family holiday or a couple's retreat, The Royal Caravan's two bedrooms sleep up to four people. Want to take a closer look? Parkdean Resorts has released an exclusive home tour video with special appearances by 'the Queen', 'Prince William' and 'The Duchess of Cambridge'.

To book your stay, head to parkdeanresorts.co.uk

