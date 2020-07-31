Peter Andre's secret family holiday destination revealed by fans They star is spending quality time with Emily and their two children

Peter Andre is currently on holiday with his wife Emily MacDonagh and their children, Theo and Amelia, after spending lockdown at their Surrey mansion.

The singer has wanted their destination to remain a secret and has shared very few posts on Instagram during their time away but on Thursday he posted an adorable picture of his son Theo wearing a wetsuit – and his cover was soon blown.

Peter and Emily's son Theo looked adorable in a wetsuit

"My little surfer," he captioned the sweet shot of his son ordering a drink at a bar in Cornwall's Crantock Beach.

Fans rushed to the comment section to reveal they had spotted the star and his family during the past week, despite him trying to lay low.

"Padstow yesterday!!! Just putting it out there.... I saw despite the [hat and sunglasses]," one wrote, prompting another one to write: "Me too, riding a bike on the camel trail, knew it was him!"

A third remarked: "We were the family of 4 that saw you on Crantock beach Tuesday & then camel trail Padstow Wednesday."

Emily and Theo picture at Box Hill, Surrey, during lockdown

The locals were quick to send some recommendations to Pete and his family, with one suggesting: "You need to visit Treyarnon bay, has a natural swimming pool on the right hand side, gorgeous."

A second wrote: "Such a lovely beach! One of our faves! You should definitely try Lusty Glaze beach late afternoon/early evening."

Peter and Emily are spending quality time with their two children whilst the 47-year-old's children with Katie Price, Junior and Bista, are holidaying with their mum in Turkey.

Peter's eldest children are in Turkey with their mum

The former model has been documenting their stay on social media, and in one clip Bista could be heard telling her mum that they were having "the best holiday".

Katie told her fans earlier this week: "I love my daughter @officialprincess_andre so happy she is smiling after her poor dog Rolo tragically died ... this holiday is what she needed x."