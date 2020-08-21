Stacey Solomon shares sweet video of sons on family holiday The Loose Women star is on holiday!

Stacey Solomon and her family have arrived at Butlin's!

The Loose Women star revealed on Thursday that she and partner Joe Swash were taking the family away for the weekend, and the very next day shared a sweet video of her three boys playing in their Butlin's hotel room.

MORE: Inside the lavish homes of the Loose Women panel

In the black-and-white clip, Stacey's eldest boys Leighton and Zachary could be seen jumping on their beds and prancing around the room alongside the former X Factor star's one-year-old son Rex, who she shares with Joe.

"We made it. I love you so much Pickles," Doting mum Stacey captioned the touching video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon discusses plans for more children with Joe Swash

In her next post, Stacey's son could be seen unpacking his suitcase, with the presenter hilariously adding: "Unpacking as quickly as possible so we can get them out."

We know the feeling!

The 30-year-old told her followers on Thursday: "Before lockdown we booked to go to Butlin's for Zachary's 12th birthday and it was cancelled (obviously).

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals the surprising way she keeps her garden tidy

Stacey showed off her sons' close bond in the video

MORE: Stacey Solomon's suitcase packing routine is incredible

"We booked it back once they opened and it's come around so quickly. We go tomorrow, so I need to get myself in order and start getting ready."

Also on Friday, Stacey posted a photo of her whole family together, noting that it was a rare occurrence to get them all in the same frame.

"I took this picture earlier and I don’t know what it is but it just makes my heart burst," she wrote beneath an image of her three boys cuddling as they sat on Stacey and Joe's bedroom floor.

"I can’t believe we are all in it (even if me and Joe are pea heads in the corner)," she continued, referring to herself and Joe's reflection in the mirror.

Stacey must have been feeling sentimental, because her beautiful caption was perfectly penned!

Another segment of it read: "I love these humans more than they will ever know and I just feel so lucky to have them in my life and by my side."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.