Rochelle Humes shares peek into stunning holiday home The This Morning star is enjoying a weekend away

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have whisked their two daughters away for a seaside break, and on Friday, the This Morning star shared some photos and videos of their beautiful getaway.

MORE: Rochelle Humes unveils incredible home gym inside house with Marvin

Revealing that the family have remained in the UK, doting mum Rochelle posted a heart-melting video of her youngest daughter Valentina running up and down a beach, and also some breath-taking stills of the landscape.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle shares a glimpse into her daughters' amazing playroom

But it was the image of the rental that the Humes are staying in that really left us speechless.

Sharing a picture of the modern space, the former singer revealed that one side of the living room is entirely made from glass, and is positioned right on the seafront.

The ocean was literally right outside the window – and needless to say, the views are awe-inspiring.

A sleek wooden bench could be seen running down the middle of the room, which had been kitted out with what appears to be hemp carpeting.

To top things off, the airy living area was flanked by two gorgeous blue sofas.

MORE: Rochelle Humes officially starts countdown to baby boy's arrival - see sweet photo

How stunning is the Humes' holiday home?

MORE: 7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning star's Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more

With a house like that, we're sure that Alaia-Mai and Valentina will be having the best weekend away!

Rochelle has previously revealed to HELLO! that her daughters are just as excited about the arrival of their little brother as their parents are.

The 31-year-old explained: "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone. I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'"

The couple announced that they were set to welcome their third child over Easter.

Taking to their social media pages at the time, they posted a picture showing a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020."

Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.