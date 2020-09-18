Will there be a 2021 ski season? Here's everything you need to know The new COVID-19 rules for skiing safety

Going skiing is undoubtedly one of the best winter holidays around. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie on skis or a snowboard, or you simply love the après-ski atmosphere, you are probably wondering what’s going to happen in the mountains this year. Will there even be a 2021 ski season?

DISCOVER: All the best photos of the royals hitting the ski slopes

The answer is yes, of course. Coronavirus won’t stop some of us donning our gear and goggles and hitting the powder, but it will make the whole ski experience a little bit different.

If you’re hoping to head into the mountains this year, whether it’s France, Austria or even North America, here’s everything you need to know about ski holidays in 2020 and 2021.

Can I book a skiing holiday in 2021?

Dreaming of the mountains? You can still go skiing amid coronavirus

Yes, you can absolutely ski in 2020 and 2021. As with summer holiday resorts, ski resorts across the world have adjusted their offering and made changes to their processes to make themselves a safe space for visitors during the Coronavirus pandemic (more on that below).

TOP TIPS: Buying your own snowboarding boots - everything you need to know

If you’re keen for a trip on the slopes this year or next, though, it’ll pay to book ahead. With capacity in ski resorts limited thanks to social distancing and fewer flights and trains over the continent, you’ll need to get in quick to bag your trip.

Estelle Giraudeau, Managing Director of Club Med, told HELLO! that they’re already seeing people booking three or six months ahead, so take it from her: "the earlier you book the better." Plus, get in early and reserve a full package and you’ll likely get the best price too.

What safety measures are in place for the 2021 ski season?

The major difference for this year’s ski season is that capacity has been drastically reduced in most resorts. Estelle Giraudeau says Club Med is likely to see no more than 70 percent of their rooms filled up to allow for social distancing, but they’ve also added other safety elements, including contact-free check-ins and staff manning the buffets (rather than guests helping themselves).

In France, Austria and Switzerland, the mountain lift networks are covered by the public transport laws, which means masks are obligatory, and in many you won’t be able to share a lift with someone outside your own household, and there’s hand sanitiser at all stations.

Capacity is being reduced - but kids' ski clubs are still operational

TRAVEL GUIDE: The 6 best child-friendly ski resorts

At Club Med, the kids' clubs will still operate but at reduced capacity, and regular sanitising and an emphasis on handwashing for the children will keep the little ones as safe as possible.

Which resorts will be the safest for skiing in 2021?

While no ski resort can guarantee it’ll be Covid-free, many are putting excellent measures in place to ensure guests stay safe. Social distancing and mask rules of the destination will apply in all resorts, and others are going even further to protect guests.

The French mountain resort of Pays de Gex, for example, is striving towards becoming the first resort to receive the COVID-free label, which helps resorts and businesses maintain their Covid-19 measures. In Tyrol, Austria, tourism staff are being offered free tests to help stem the spread of the virus.

"Tests in the tourism sector have been increased," explains Holger Gassler at the Tyrol Tourist Board."Therefore employees of accommodation companies, the catering trade, campsites and youth hostels can now also be tested regularly and free of charge.”

Generally, the safest resorts are likely to be the smaller, less popular places. Rather than heading to the Swiss resort of Verbier, for example, you might be safer heading to East Tyrol instead where the crowds will be smaller. If you usually go to the Alps, it might be worth considering the neighbouring Pyrenees – we love La Mongie, which offers access to 100km of pristine pistes in the Grand Tourmalet ski area, with 69 pistes to enjoy.

What happens if I can’t travel if I book a skiing holiday this winter?

Prince William and Duchess Catherine are fans of a skiing holiday

If you book a ski holiday this year, you are at the behest of both the UK and your destination’s government rules and regulations. This means you might be required to quarantine on your return, or you might not be allowed to enter at all, depending on how the virus progresses. Keep an eye on foreign travel advice.

To help with peace of mind, plenty of companies have adjusted their cancellation policies. Club Med’s all-inclusive packages only require a 15% deposit and the company is offering free changes and refunds if you have a positive COVID test before you depart.

Ski France offers free cancellation (for any reason) 14 days before departure for hotels, 30 days before departure for residences and 45 days before departure for chalets, while chalet operator Mountain Heaven is guaranteeing 100% refunds for any cancellations relating to Covid-19.

Is a chalet safer than a hotel for skiing in 2021?

Safety is the key concern for all kinds of accommodation, so staying in a hotel won’t necessarily always be safer than a chalet. However, the smaller the hotel (and resort) the safer you’ll be, as you’ll come into contact with fewer people, and going self-catering might also help with peace of mind, as you won’t have to eat in communal rooms or have your food prepared by someone else.

PARENTING ADVICE: How to keep your kids warm on the slopes

How can I stay safe while skiing in 2021?

Bring a picnic out with you to avoid the crowds

Following social distancing measures, washing your hands and wearing a mask are the best ways to stay safe while skiing this winter. But a few other ways you can ensure you have a stress-free (and hopefully Covid-free) holiday are:

Avoid popular dates such as half-term and Christmas

Don’t travel on a Saturday, they’re notoriously busy

Try a self-drive, self-catering holiday to minimise contact with other people (you can take your car over to France on the Eurotunnel, for example)

Don’t go wild during the après-ski – stick to one bar to minimize contact with others

Stay outside – the virus is known to suffer in outdoor environments, so the more time you spend outside the better

Pack a picnic for lunch rather than stopping at a restaurant

Take private ski lessons to avoid groups of strangers

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.