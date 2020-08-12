7 incredible UK vineyards every wine lover should staycation at You won’t believe these vineyard tours are on your doorstep

Desperate for a relaxing getaway, but too nervous to venture abroad this summer? We've rounded up the best UK vineyard staycations you can book now.

GET BOOKING: 18 of the best UK staycations still available now

British winemaking should not be underestimated; we're known for producing delicious sparkling wines, whites and rosés – and the market is steadily growing.

There are some amazing vineyards across England and Wales to discover – who needs Provence and Tuscany when you have these beauties on your doorstep! And what better way to support UK businesses than by enjoying a glass of vino in the sunshine?

Chapel Down Wine Experience, Kent

One of the UK's best-known winemakers, Chapel Down produces some of the most amazing sparkling and still wines, as well as award-winning beers and ciders. Take a tour of the vineyards and state-of-the-art winery, before tumbling into bed at Sissinghurst Farmhouse, a charming rustic B&B.

Book now via Virgin Experience Days

DISCOVER: The ultimate holiday packing checklist - 82 things we can't live without

Rathfinny Wine Estate, Sussex

Famed for their Sussex Sparkling wine, this small vineyard is a real gem. Stay at the gorgeous, on-site Flint Barns for a romantic and rustic autumn getaway. It's also the perfect location for long hikes in the surrounding countryside (when you're not downing the vino, of course).

Take a look at Booking.com

SEE MORE: The best Airbnbs you can stay at - from London to Brighton

Three Choirs Vineyards, Gloucestershire

Three Choirs wine is a favourite tipple nation-wide – and their highly informative tour won't disappoint. There's a brasserie on-site for post-tasting refreshment and a great choice of accommodation, from log cabins to idyllic rooms overlooking the vineyards. They're now taking bookings from September onwards.

Discover more at Threechoirs.co.uk

Hush Heath Estate Winery, Kent

Set across 400 acres of stunning Kent countryside, Hush Heath is best known for their famous Balfour Brut Rosé. Stay at the Goudhurst Inn on the estate, which boasts four boutique suites, locally-sourced food and dining room.

Book now via Virgin Experience Days

Llanerch Vineyard, South Wales

We bet you didn't think you could find vineyards like this in Wales! This charming venue in Hensol, South Wales is a farmhouse hotel cookery school and vineyard all rolled into one. Celebrated for their Cariad wines, this is a great option for foodies.

For more information, visit Booking.com

QUIZ: Which royal-favourite holiday destination should be top of your bucket list?

Sharpham Wine and Cheese, Devon

A great option for all the cheese-lovers out there. Aside from the winery, there's also a dairy farm on-site so your tour will include trying their internationally-loved cheeses. Boasting breathtaking views of the River Dart, there are plenty of local options to stay nearby.

Find out more at Sharpham.com

Kingscote Vineyards, East Sussex

One of the most established winery experiences in the UK, this minibreak is perfect for visitors looking for an action-packed weekend, with walking and fishing available on site. The nearby Gravetye Manor is the perfect escape.

Book now via Kingscote Estate

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.