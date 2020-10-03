Stacey Solomon has revealed the incredible countryside accommodation she and her family are staying in for her birthday weekend – and it's like something straight out of The Lord of the Rings!

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals incredible birthday surprise from Joe Swash

The Loose Women star shared a peek into their home for the next few days on Saturday, revealing it's sunken into the ground and surrounded by rolling lush greenery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her clever organisational hacks

A circular glass door leads into the residence, which Stacey showcased when she shared a photo of her son looking out over the beautiful area.

Stacey's cosy bedroom boasts jaw-dropping views of the surrounding countryside, and sweet wooden interiors also include a brick-walled kitchen and snug living room area.

MORE: Stacey Solomon looks so different with bright orange wig

The outside of Stacey's holiday home

MORE: You can now shop one of Stacey Solomon's favourite brands on Marks & Spencer

"This is our little house in a hill. I've never seen anything like it," the mother-of-three wrote over one of the videos she posted.

Stacey revealed on Friday that partner Joe Swash was whisking the family away for the weekend, and the doting dad went to some incredible efforts – even decking out their van with beautiful flowers!

How cosy is that bedroom?

Taking to Instagram at the time, Stacey told her social media followers: "Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend."

The famous mum added: "Joe decorated the van. I'm pretty sure this is your doing @poppybelleflorals because these look like our summer door flowers we took down the other day."

Stacey also showed off the living area

Sharing a video filmed inside the vehicle, the soon-to-be 31-year-old showcased the magical setting, showing her three boys strapped into the luxe van surrounded by white and pink flowers.

Joe bought the amazing campervan last month, and the vehicle is believed to have cost a whopping £50,000!

Stacey will turn 31 on 4 October, but the family are no doubt celebrating early seeing as her big day falls in the middle of the week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.