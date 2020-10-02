Stacey Solomon looks so different with bright orange wig The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Friday to share the news that she was back in the Loose Women studio, and because she hadn’t been to the location in a while, she was unaware that the hair and makeup team had returned to work.

The famous mum presumed she'd have to do her own hair and makeup at home, so arrived to set dolled up and looking fabulous.

But it didn't last long, because shortly after showing off her immaculate tresses, the mother-of-three shared another selfie donning a bright orange wig.

Stacey made the look work!

Needless to say, the former singer looked entirely different, but somehow still managed to pull the eye-popping look off.

It might have been some time since the 30-year-old joined her castmates around the popular ITV show's panel, but that doesn't mean Stacey hasn't been keeping herself busy while at home with the children.

On Wednesday, she couldn't resist sorting out some clutter in one of her sister Gemma's cupboards, and we have to say, the results left us seriously impressed.

Stacey even sorted out her sister's clutter!

Tasked with washing up to help her sister out, who was pushed for time, Stacey was shocked to see inside the cupboard under the sink, exclaiming: “What the hell is that?,” when she saw the mass of cleaning products with no real order.

Stacey quickly took it upon herself to get to work, decanting the products into glass jars recycling the old packaging and grouping into labelled tubs.

We'd love to have Stacey over to our home…

