We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's the good news we never knew we needed! Nobody's Child – a favourite fashion brand of the Loose Women ladies – has officially launched its autumn collection on Marks & Spencer, and we're in love! Based in London, the eco-conscious label is loved by the likes of Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean – and it's even a big hit with fashion icon, Fearne Cotton!

SHOP: 11 best women's puffer jackets 2020: From Marks & Spencer to H&M ASOS & Topshop

The Nobody's Child autumn collection is so chic

Showcasing 140 stunning pieces from the brand's Autumn 20 collection, this is the first time in its history that Marks & Spencer have partnered up with an external fashion brand – and it was definitely worth the wait. Inspired by The Secret Garden, shoppers will no doubt be clamouring to get their hands on this seasonal range, which features a range of fabulous frocks, cosy knitwear, statement blouses and belted jumpsuits. Think orange and red florals, classic polka dots, lace detailing and celestial prints!

READ: 15 Sustainable fashion brands that need a place in your wardrobe

Here are some of our favourite pieces....

This star print dress is out of this world! Pair it with tights and ankle boots to brave the cold.

Nobody's Child star print dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Wrap up warm in this cosy knit – it also comes in black.

Nobody's Child white jumper, £32, Marks & Spencer

We're obsessed with this billowing blouse – we can see Stacey wearing it this autumn.

Nobody's Child frilled blouse, £29, Marks & Spencer

This summer saw a number of celebrities adding Nobody's Child to their wardrobes, and fans might remember Stacey Solomon's perfect peach playsuit from the brand. Back in August the TV star embarked on a dreamy staycation in Sidmouth alongside Joe Swash and their son, Rex, and she made sure to pack this star-print one piece for the trip.

MORE: Amazon's doing something HUGE to support LFW fashion designers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Stacey had fans flocking to get their hands on her Nobody's Child playsuit

Stacey's Loose Women co-star, Andrea McLean was also spotted wearing Nobody's Child in August. Deciding upon the 'Leana', the mum-of-two donned a 90s inspired maxi dress, which retails at just £35 online. Adorned in a pink and red ditsy print, Andrea's A-line frock featured a V-neck, button-up front and short sleeves, and Loose Women viewers were certainly impressed.

Andrea opted for the brand's 'Leana' dress in August

As for Fearne Cotton, the TV star has been wearing Nobody's Child since 2019. Promoting her interior design show, Interior Design Masters, on This Morning, she rocked a floral long-sleeved mini from the brand. Giving off major retro vibes in her 60s-style dress, Fearne's frock featured a versatile orange and brown print perfect for autumn.

Fearne has been shopping on Nobody's Child since 2019

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.