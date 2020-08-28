Charley Webb and her family are currently enjoying a beautiful UK staycation, but following Thursday's nation-wide downpours, the road outside their cottage was flooded.

Believe it or not, the Emmerdale star revealed that her sons pulled on their swimming trunks and went for a dip in the overflown road!

Sharing a photo taken through one of the property's windows, her two eldest sons, Bowie and Buster, could be seen in their swimmers paddling in the rainwater.

Charley shared a photo of her boys in the flooded road

"The road outside our cottage is flooded. The boys have put their swimming shorts on to go for a paddle," the mother-of-three wrote alongside the picture.

Although it's unclear exactly where in the UK the Debbie Dingle actress has whisked her family away to, judging by the few photos she's shared so far, it's somewhere very beautiful!

Charley's holiday photos look amazing!

Charley's British holiday is well deserved, it's been a busy but exciting summer for the 32-year-old, who recently launched her very own baby toy company - Nördi Bäbi.

She told her Instagram followers earlier in August: "Our own business. I can’t believe it. I’m beyond excited for this but also so nervous.

"We’ve wanted to do this for years and we’ve finally got to the stage where we can make it happen."

Charley also revealed the inspiration behind her new company, continuing: "Scandinavian style is my favourite whether it’s toys or decor and with Nördi Bäbi we hope to bring you a little bit of what we love.

"I can’t wait for you guys to go on this journey with us."

However, weeks later Nördi Bäbi was hit by coronavirus-related delays, with business woman Charley taking once again to social media to explain that "orders are delayed from every angle", adding that the setbacks had been caused by "the situation" – presumably referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

