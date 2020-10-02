Stacey Solomon reveals incredible birthday surprise from Joe Swash The Loose Women star took to Instagram to reveal all

Joe Swash has whisked Stacey Solomon and the boys away for a birthday weekend, and the efforts he's made are out of this world!

MORE: Stacey Solomon looks so different with bright orange wig

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Friday to share the amazing news with her followers, also revealing that her other half had surprised her by decorating their high-spec campervan with beautiful flowers for the occasion!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her clever organisational hacks

In a video shared by Stacey, her three sons could be seen strapped into their seats, and the entire vehicle had been kitted out with beautiful pink and white flowers, making the setting incredibly magical.

"Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend," Stacey wrote over the video.

MORE: You can now shop one of Stacey Solomon's favourite brands on Marks & Spencer

We're so impressed with Joe's efforts!

MORE: Stacey Solomon films genius kitchen organisation hack

"Joe decorated the van. I'm pretty sure this is your doing @poppybelleflorals because these look like our summer door flowers we took down the other day," the famous mum added.

Stacey will turn 31 on 4 October, but the family are no doubt celebrating early seeing as her big day falls in the middle of the week.

Joe bought the amazing campervan last month, and the vehicle is believed to have cost a whopping £50,000!

Joe bought the van in September

Taking to social media at the time, Joe posted a photo of himself crouching in front of the custom-built Volkswagon van with a huge grin on his face and two thumbs up.

The campervan includes a mini kitchen with a brand-new oven and fridge, huge comfy-looking leather seats, blue LED lighting along the top of one of the windows, and plenty of storage.

No doubt Joe and Stacey will make plenty of happy memories as they embark on family adventures in their campervan.

The couple share 14-month-old son Rex, and Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight. Joe, meanwhile, shares son Harry, 13, with his former partner Emma Sophocleous.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.