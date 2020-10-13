We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

2020 is far from cancelled and Club Med is getting us in the holiday spirit with the one-of-a-kind 'Chocolate Orange' themed hotel room. Set to open at the brand new La Rosière resort in France, guests can indulge in a ski holiday in the French Alps before retiring to this chocolate orange paradise.

The new 'Chocolate Orange' room is the first of its kind

With prices starting at just £93 per person per night, we imagine this hotel room will be booked up in no time. The first of its kind, it's even kitted out with a whole host of chocolatey delicacies.

Guests are met with a real Christmas tree adorned with chocolate orange baubles for a secret midnight snack, as well as personalised stockings. Boasting a VIP menu, room service includes hot chocolate orange, a number of chocolatey orange desserts, and endless Terry's chocolate oranges – heaven! Regularly restocked, if you need a break from your chocolate orange diet, the hotel has two restaurants ready and waiting.

As for the room's decor, expect to find a chocolate orange splayed headboard, as well as bright blue and orange bedding, all that's missing is the foil wrapping. Head to the bathroom and you'll even discover chocolate orange scented toilet roll!

The resort offers 180-degree panoramic views of the French Alps

Ready to explore the Alps? La Rosiere resort offers 180-degree panoramic views across the snow-covered slopes and the hotel will be providing guests with a custom chocolate orange pair of skis. Seriously, they've thought of everything! Sign up for snowboard lessons, winter sports, walks, hikes and a full schedule of incredible entertainment.

Since releasing pictures of the new chocolate orange themed hotel room, the internet has of course gone wild, and many are hoping to stay in this Insta-worthy room come Christmas. Keep an eye on the hotel's website to book your stay.

