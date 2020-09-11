10 cosy winter hotels with roaring fireplaces for the perfect staycation

Planning a staycation? Winter is right around the corner and as temperatures begin to drop, there's nothing cosier than cuddling up by a fire. Whether you're planning a romantic weekend away with your special one or a country escape with the family, we've found a number of UK destinations complete with stunning fireplaces for you and yours. Get those pyjamas on, heat up the kettle and channel Cameron Diaz in The Holiday this side of Christmas – Jude Law not included.

RELATED: 82 things you need to pack for a holiday: the ultimate guide

The Cotswolds

Buckland Manor

Described as 'one of the most elegant country house hotels in the Cotswolds', Buckland Manor's 15 rooms are individually furnished with antiques and fine fabrics. We're obsessed with the Superior Four Poster Room, which features an original fireplace – think oak-panelled decor, a Vispring bed and opulent oil portraits on the walls.

To book your stay visit booking.com

Felltree Cottage

This period home has been thoughtfully modernised into a holiday cottage for two. You'll fall in love with the flagstone floors, exposed beams and inglenook fireplace. Stay here from £538 for 3 nights in October.

To book your stay visit cotswoldshideaways.co.uk

MORE: 28 things to do in London when it rains

Foxtail Cottage

Elegant and charming, this fairytale cottage comes with a Cotswold stone fireplace, open fire, Aga and a gorgeous garden with a sun terrace. Originally built for the workers of the many silk mills operating in the village during the mid 19th century, Foxtail Cottage sleeps two guests from £445.

To book your stay visit ruralretreats.co.uk

Edinburgh

The Balmoral

A love letter to Scotland, The Balmoral's 167 rooms nod to the Scottish landscape, with a colour palette of blues and greys, reminiscent of the country's woodlands, heather-covered hills and lochs. Adorned with elegant furnishings, many of the suites are equipped with a working fireplace, perfect for curling up beside with a good book.

To book your stay visit booking.com

Somerset

Babington House

Built in 1705, Babington House is a grade II listed manor surrounded by 18 acres of Somerset's beautiful countryside. Stay in the main house for extensive views of the grounds, separate bathrooms and lounge areas. Some even have a freestanding bath in the living space and an open fireplace.

To book your stay visit sohohouse.com

Berkshire

Cliveden House

This five-star country-house-hotel welcomed Meghan Markle the night before her dreamy wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Spanning across 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property has played host to Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin. Check into one of the hotel's many period-inspired rooms, most of which feature ornate fireplaces.

To book your stay visit booking.com

Bath

The Bath Priory

This honey-coloured haven is high up on our list. A Georgian house set within four acres of mature award-winning gardens and spacious terraces, guests can also enjoy the hotel's Garden Spa by L'OCCITANE. Several of the junior suites feature breathtaking garden views, spacious marble bathrooms, and homely gas fireplaces.

To book your stay visit booking.com

READ: Inside The Goring – The Queen's favourite London hotel

Suffolk

Grove Farm House

Luxurious and accommodating, Grove Farm House is a major find. Incredibly spacious with a number of different sitting rooms, a large kitchen/dining space and a games room, several wood burning stoves add to the house's cosy feel. Grab nine of your closest friends and book your stay from £1,578 for 3 nights in October.

To book your stay visit suffolkhideaways.co.uk

Church Cottage

Enjoy a weekend away at this country cottage which boasts exposed beams, wooden and stone floors and a large inglenook fireplace. Perfect for families and groups, it sleeps five across three bedrooms with prices starting at £505 for three nights in October.

To book your stay visit suffolkhideaways.co.uk

READ: 21 best adventure holidays to put on your post-quarantine bucket list

Devon

Hotel Endsleigh

Step into the storybook world of Hotel Endsleigh. Situated on the border between Devon and Cornwall, this eclectic cottage orné boasts two homely drawing rooms with roaring fires, ottomans, botanical paintings and plump sofas. Each of the hotel's 19 rooms have been individually designed, blending old and new design concepts, and there's even a library fully stocked with everything from Zadie Smith to PG Wodehouse.

To book your stay visit booking.com

MORE: Staycation in the Isle of Wight: A holiday home fit for the royals

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.