12 of the best family-friendly hotels in Europe For the perfect family getaway

Planning a family holiday? As important as it is to find family-friendly towns and cities for your stay, it's also worth looking out for a hotel that is well-equipped for children of all ages, with activities and facilities to keep everyone entertained. We've rounded up 12 of the most family-friendly hotels across Europe, loved by parents for their kids' clubs, great locations, family rooms and more…

Cavallino Bianco Family Spa Grand Hotel

Oritsei, Italy

Voted number 1 in the TripAdvisor 2018 Travellers' Choice awards of best European hotels for families, Cavallino Bianco Family Spa Grand Hotel is designed especially for families, and has an impressive array of activities for children. Parents will be able to enjoy some downtime knowing that little ones are well looked after and kept entertained by the hotel's highly-qualified staff.

Lino's World, located within the hotel, has a huge selection of children's toys and games, including a ball pit, Lego area, swimming pool and outdoor play area. There is also an exclusive children's restaurant serving tasty and healthy meals, while parents can visit the spa, fitness centre or explore the nearby Trentino Alto Adige region. (Photo: Leading Family Hotels)

Du Lac et Du Parc Grand Resort

Lake Garda, Italy

This four-star hotel is located close to the breath-taking Lake Garda, and set within a large nature park, making it a great place for families to get outside and explore the great outdoors together. While your days could easily be spent wandering around the expansive park, you'll also discover indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a beach, playground, mini club and sailing club at this beautiful resort.

Legoland Feriendorf

Gunzburg, Germany

A must for parents with Lego-obsessed kids, Legoland Feriendorf offers a memorable holiday that all of the family will enjoy. At first glance, this Lego castle hotel looks like it's only tailored towards children, but adults will love the attention to detail and facilities inside. Each room has a separate parents' area with king-size bed and TV, so they can relax and enjoy downtime after the children have gone to bed. And it's located within a ten-minute walk of the Legoland Park, so families won't have too far to wander home after a fun-filled day at the park. (Photo: LEGOLAND® Deutschland Resort)

Sani Club

Halkidiki, Greece

This incredible family resort comprises of four different hotels, each designed to cater for different family configurations. Each hotel has its own childcare facilities for all ages; little ones could head to the Peppa Pig Crèche, older children will enjoy the Melissa Mini Club, while teenagers can meet new friends and try out activities at the dedicated teenagers club. There are even special Sani Resort Academies where youngsters can develop their dance or football skills, training with the Chelsea FC Foundation.

Their parents, meanwhile, can relax on the private beach, go snorkelling or sunbathe by the pool. There is also a spa where tired guests can indulge in some pampering, with massages, facials and scrubs among the treatments on offer. (Photo: Sani Club)

Ikos Oceania

Halkidiki, Greece

Not only is this hotel ultra-stylish and luxurious, but it's also well-equipped for families, with a number of family rooms and suites on offer, amazing swimming pools and access to an unspoilt beach. There is a programme of events and games for kids every day of the week, while the crèche, kids club and teens' club will all keep youngsters entertained and safe so their parents can enjoy a well-deserved break at the spa or on the beach.

Kinderhotel Oberjoch

Oberjoch, Germany

Nestled in the Alps, this leading family hotel will impress children and adults alike. There is no such thing as a dull moment here; as well as a huge indoor play area, there is also an indoor go-kart track, family bowling alley, gym, cinema and theatre. Other highlights include an outdoor playground with climbing forest, a tube slide over 128 metres in length and a kids' indoor swimming pool. There's something for all the family to enjoy, and while the children are kept entertained and looked after by the professional childcare team, adults can take in panoramic views from the bathing and sauna complex or hit the adults-only lounge. It's truly impressive.

Leading Family Hotel & Resort Alpenrose

Lermoos, Austria

This first class hotel has a blend of family, wellness and adventure facilities on offer, in an idyllic location in Austria. Whether you're travelling with older children or young babies you will be well catered for, with professional childcare and facilities like indoor and outdoor play areas, Pirate Land children's waterpark and family-friendly entertainment. Alpenrose is also a great place to visit at any time of year, suitable for ski breaks and summer holidays alike. (Photo: Leading Family Hotels)

Disneyland Hotel

Chessy, France

Known and loved around the world, Disneyland Paris is a popular choice for family holidays, and where better to stay than at the park itself? Located at the entrance to the park and with amazing views over Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Hotel has a restaurant serving a generous breakfast buffet where families can fuel up for their day exploring the park, with a special kids' menu. You may even be joined by popular Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse too. The hotel also offers a babysitting service, Minnie Club playroom with trained supervisors and indoor heated swimming pool, where families can enjoy some downtime away from the park.

Augill Castle

Cumbria, England

You'll enjoy a fairytale family holiday at Augill Castle, located in Cumbria with views over the Yorkshire Dales and Lakeland Fells. There are seventeen bedrooms here, including some that are particularly well suited to families and provide access to impressive facilities including a cinema and 20 acres of grounds. Budding chefs can develop their culinary skills at the Little Augill Cooks classes, or families can enjoy a day together in the kitchen at one of the special Augill Family Cooks cookery schools. It's ideally located for family days out too, set on the edge of two national parks. (Photo: Augill Castle)

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort

Algarve, Portugal

Families can also put their cooking abilities to the test at Anantara Vilamoura Algarve resort's signature Spice Spoons culinary masterclasses. The luxury hotel is also known for its world-class kids' and teens' clubs, a dedicated family dining area with personalised meal plans for babies and toddlers, plus babysitting services which allow parents the opportunity to spend a couple of hours together away from their children.

Hotel 'Bell Rock' Europa-Park

Rust, Germany

Although it's in Germany, you'll feel as though you've stepped back in time to New England, USA, at this fun themed hotel at Europa-Park. The theme park is a popular family holiday destination, with over 150 attractions, shows and events, and they're all within easy reach from Hotel 'Bell Rock'. The hotel has themed rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and five restaurants and bars serving everything from a maritime buffet to cocktails (strictly for the grown-ups!). (Photo: Europa Park)

Royal Son Bou Family Club

Son Bou, Menorca

This hotel has been designed exclusively for family holidays, and it shows, with apartments adapted to the needs of families, and offering views either over the pool or nearby Son Bou beach. At the heart of the hotel is Club Kikoland, with daily activities for children from babies to 12 years old, while their parents can try their hands at everything from water polo to archery. There are also three restaurants at the hotel, serving an international buffet and Mediterranean cuisine that all the family will love.