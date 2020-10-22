Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago surprises famous mum with adorable birthday video The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 40 on 22 October

Kim Kardashian's family and friends made sure that she had a day to remember when she marked her 40th birthday on Wednesday.

But the Skims founder's sweetest gift came from her two-year-old daughter Chicago.

The proud mum took to Instagram to share a cute video of the toddler singing happy birthday to her famous mum while out on a trip to the park.

In the footage, Chicago enthusiastically sang happy birthday over and over again, dressed in a sweatshirt.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's daughter sings happy birthday to her

Kim was also treated to a tap dance from her sisters, who recreated a show that the star had taken part in when she was a child.

The show was led by Kourtney Kardashian, while Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner acted as the backing dancers.

Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago

The fun dance show featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kim's Birthday Special, which aired on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kim's husband, Kanye West, paid a public tribute to his wife on Twitter, sharing a sweet photo of them that had been taken shortly after he proposed to her in an empty baseball park in San Francisco.

He wrote: "Been doing empty stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!! I love you so much."

Kim's sisters and momager, Kris Jenner, also shared photos of the birthday girl from over the years on social media to mark her big day.

Chicago with her brother Saint and her cousin Dream

Kim spent her birthday surrounded by her family. The KKW Beauty mogul shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, and has enjoyed spending quality time with them during the pandemic.

The star also admitted to struggling at times when it came to homeschooling her oldest two children.

During an appearance on The View earlier in the year, she said: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough."

Kanye West with his four children

On homeschooling North and Saint, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much."

"It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kid."

