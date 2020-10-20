Kim Kardashian kicked her favourite filters to the curb on Tuesday and shared an all-natural family photo with her fans on Instagram.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the social media snapshot ahead of her 40th birthday on 21 Oct and it was a far cry from the posed pictures she normally shares.

Kim was stood in a beautiful, countryside setting with a number of her family members including her mum, Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, two of her nieces and nephews, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble too.

Fans were quick to point out her husband, Kanye West, and sister, Kylie Jenner, were nowhere to be seen, which prompted a number of Kim's followers to suggest the photo was a throwback from a trip to their Wyoming ranch last year.

The group were casually dressed in cowboy boots and hats as they leaned against an old, timber fence in a field.

The mum-of-four simply captioned it: "Happy Place. No Filter."

Kim's immediate family, including her children, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one, weren't in the photo, but they're sure to be included in their mum’s milestone birthday.

Kim called the countryside setting her 'happy place'

Although she hasn’t revealed her plans E! Network, which has hosted her long-running reality TV show, has dedicated the entire day to Kim.

In fact, in a trailer for the special they dubbed her birthday "the most Kim-portant day of the year".

The famous family recently revealed their reality TV show is coming to an end after 14 years on the air.

Kim and Kanye have four children together

Kim made a statement on social media which read: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

