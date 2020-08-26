Storm Keating shares the most gorgeous beach photo of baby Coco Ronan Keating and wife Storm share two children

Storm Keating shared the sweetest image of her daughter Coco to Instagram this week – and the little girl seems to be enjoying her first summer!

The model posted an adorable snapshot which showed the tiny tot lying on blue and white striped fabric. Coco looked to the side as she held onto her mum's hand, her big blue eyes focused on something in the distance.

She appeared to be in the shade, but it looked like a gorgeous sunny day in Turkey, where the Keating clan is enjoying an end-of-summer break. Storm captioned the picture: "My little beach babe [blue heart emoji] #cocoknoxkeating."

MORE: Storm and Ronan Keating's stunning yacht trip will leave you speechless

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares glimpse inside their stunning home

Her fans were quick to compliment the sweet photo, with one commenting: "Aww what a gorgeous pic of your adorable Coco, love the way Coco is holding your finger. A very special little girl xx." Others chimed in: "Beautiful, getting big now," and: "Gorgeous, she's the image of her brother Coop."

Storm also sported a stunning emerald cut diamond ring on her hand, which some fans also noticed, with one commenting: "What a beauty! Is that a new ring? Stunning!"

Storm and her family are enjoying the sun in Turkey

Storm and her husband, former Boyzone singer Ronan, are also doting parents to their three-year-old son, Cooper, and the Irishman shares three other children with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly: Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14.

Little Coco is just five months old, having been born at the end of March amid lockdown in the UK. At the time, Ronan shared a post to Instagram announcing the happy news.

RELATED: Storm Keating cuddles up to baby Coco in the most gorgeous red bikini – but husband Ronan's not impressed!

It read: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20.

"Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating." The dad-of-five and his wife had further reason to celebrate during their holiday, as 18 August marked their wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in Istanbul five years ago.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.