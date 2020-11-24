Gemma Atkinson is clearly missing both her partner Gorka Marquez and the freedom of being able to travel pre-lockdown.

The Hollyoaks actress is currently spending time at home with her daughter Mia, with the pair sitting down every Saturday night to watch Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka take to the dancefloor with his celebrity partner Maisie Smith.

Reminiscing about spending time abroad with her boyfriend before the COVID-19 pandemic, Gemma took to Instagram to share several loved-up photos and videos of their holiday back in 2018.

"2018 somewhere in the Mediterranean. I can’t wait for things to feel normal again," she captioned the post, and professional dancer Gorka was amongst the first to comment: "I can’t wait to be back with you doing these things."

One snap showed a beautiful sunset over the sea, while another saw the couple looking glamorous in a suit and black dress as Gorka kissed Gemma on the head. We wouldn't mind sipping champagne in the Mediterranean either!

Gemma shared loved-up photos of her holiday with Gorka in 2018

"This is mesmerising xxx," one follower said of the seaside photos, while another added: "I love you two, you look so in love." A third commented: "Funny how I’ve been looking back over my holiday photos over lockdown too. Stay strong everyone. We’re nearly there!"

When the photos were taken, the couple had not yet welcomed their daughter Mia, who was born in July 2019. The little girl only recently turned one, but Gemma has previously revealed she would love to give Mia a sibling in the future.

Fans loved the former Strictly star's sunset snaps

Speaking of her future baby plans, she told HELLO!: "I would definitely love another baby." But the 36-year-old said that it's not going to be anytime soon, explaining, "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least. I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

For now, Gemma is no doubt looking forward to booking a trip away with Gorka and Mia after lockdown restrictions have been eased and Strictly has finished.

