7 ultra-cosy outdoor bars and restaurants in London you can visit in Tier 2

Meeting up with friends or family outside your household for a delicious meal or drink is becoming increasingly difficult following new coronavirus restrictions being implemented in London.

The government recently announced that London is now in Tier 2, which means different households or bubbles are banned from meeting indoors, but the rule of six still applies outdoors. So why not enjoy a spot of al fresco dining with up to five guests?

The capital is home to numerous outdoor seating areas with heaters and blankets to help you keep the cooler weather at bay. We've rounded up the best restaurants and bars with cosy outdoor terraces – and given them a warm rating too!

Cantina Del Ponte

Dine on delicious Italian food overlooking the River Thames at Cantina Del Ponte's outdoor terrace.

Warm rating: if you manage to get one of the tables next to the building, you'll be warm – their overhead heaters really work. But do bring a scarf and hat just in case. The upsides of stunning views of Tower Bridge come with a slight downside of riverside gusts of wind!

WHERE: 36c Shad Thames, London SE1 2YE

For more information visit cantinadelponte.co.uk

Hush

Hush’s Autumn courtyard take over, 'The Golden Hour' makes the perfect backdrop for a photo, with tumbling russet leaves, twirling grapevines and garlands of autumnal flowers

Warm rating: With patio heaters and cosy blankets you'll be snug as a bug in a rug as you sip on champagne and dream of balmy evenings in France. All rugs cleaned between guests.

WHERE: 8 Lancashire Ct, Brook St, Mayfair, London W1S 1EY

For more information visit hush.co.uk

Mama Shelter London

Who wouldn't want to sip on cocktails at a garden bar in Shoreditch? Surrounded by greenery and colourful decor, Mama Shelter London is the perfect place to catch up with friends or family.

Warm rating: With a retractable roof and heaters, you're sure to feel as toasty warm as you would with a cocktail on the beach – we can all dream, right?

WHERE: 437 Hackney Rd, London E2 8PP

For more information visit mamashelter.com

Alto by San Carlo

A hidden gem on Oxford Street, alight to Selfridges' rooftop for a fine-dining experience. The delicious Italian small plates are served under twinkling lights and the most spectacular floral displays.

Warm rating: The team have fired up the heaters to keep you toasty – and there are cosy blankets on offer too!

WHERE: Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, Marylebone, London W1A 1AB

For more information visit sancarlo.co.uk

Aqua Kyoto

If you love contemporary Japanese then book a dinner reservation at Aqua Kyoto heated rooftop terrace.

Warm rating: The tables tucked against the wall will provide more shelter from the wind – but if you're willing to brave the cooler weather, the views at the tables near the edge are worth it! Nibble on black seafood croquettes and sashimi as you soak up the London scenery.

WHERE: 5th Floor 240 Regent Street Entrance 30 Argyll St, W1F 7EB, London W1B 3BR

For more information visit aquakyoto.co.uk

Double Standard, The Standard

The Standard's terrace is just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer – and it's certainly one of the warmer outside spots! Make sure you request an outdoor table when booking.

Warm rating: The weather-proofed, heated terraces include a crackling fire pit and sheepskin furs, making for an ultra-cosy hang-out for the cooler evenings.

WHERE: 10 Argyle St, London WC1H 8EG

For more information visit standardhotels.com

The Nest, Treehouse London

Fancy house-made waffles, stone-baked flatbreads or an avocado bellini? At the top of Treehouse London sits The Nest, an open rooftop terrace, with spectacular 360-degree views of London.

Warm rating: Snuggling into the plush sofas and surrounded by cushions, The Nest should keep the chill at bay. But it's always worth bringing a few layers, just in case!

WHERE: Treehouse Hotel London, 14-15 Langham Place, London W1B 2QS

For more information visit treehousehotels.com

