The Queen and Prince Philip's favourite holiday home shares important update Balmoral Castle and Estate is now open to the public

Good news for royal fans! Balmoral Castle and Estate is now open to the public, after remaining closed during lockdown.

The exciting announcement was shared on Twitter, with the official account sharing a stunning picture of the Queen's Scottish holiday home alongside the message: "We are OPEN! We have missed you all and look forward to welcoming you back to Balmoral Castle and Estate. Book your tickets today for admission to the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral."

Visitors will be able to enjoy a relaxing day out at Balmoral and visit the grounds, gardens, exhibitions and Ballroom, which is the highlight of the tour.

The Ballroom is the only room open to visitors in the Castle as the other areas are the Queen's private residence.

According to the Balmoral Castle's official website, "All the objects that feature in it are all brought from within the Castle for display, these are all objects that belong to the Royal Family and normally live on a wall or shelf or cupboard in one of the private rooms."

The Queen and Prince Philip pictures with seven of their great-grandchildren

This royal residence is one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world which she famously called a "paradise in the Highlands", and she often invites other royals such as Prince Charles and Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to join her at the castle.

Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and is an idyllic spot for the royals to enjoy their holidays. Her Majesty usually starts the break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.

Following Prince Philip's sad passing earlier this month, it was clear just how special Balmoral is for the royal family as most never-before-seen pictures of the family that were shared to pay tribute to the Duke were taken during their holidays there.

The royal family have always spent their summers at Balmoral Castle

One particular photo, shared by Zara Tindall's husband Mike, showed their daughter Mia enjoying an outdoor lunch with Prince Philip.

Another one shared by the Queen and taken by the Countess of Wessex, showed Her Majesty and Prince Philip at the top of the Coyles of Muick, a 30-minute drive from the Castle.

In the picture, the pair are both beaming at the camera, with the Queen wearing a royal green shirt and matching cardigan and a tartan skirt.

Philip lounged back with his bucket hat propped on his knee.