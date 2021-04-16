The Queen shares heartwarming personal photo with late husband Prince Philip on eve of funeral The picture was taken by the Countess of Wessex

The Queen has chosen to share a never-before-seen image of herself and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2003.

The picture was shot by the pair's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, at the top of the Coyles of Muick, a 30-minute drive from the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral.

In the picture, the pair are both beaming at the camera, with the Queen wearing a royal green shirt and matching cardigan and a tartan skirt.

Philip lounges back with his bucket hat propped on his knee.

READ: Prince Philip's funeral: everything you need to know about the service, guest list and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider: Prince Philip's Funeral: Early info and what to expect

The Coyles of Muick are a mountain peak in Aberdeenshire 601 metres above sea level, and the Queen named one of her new puppies Muick after the beauty spot.

The picture comes as the Queen prepares for her late husband's funeral, which will take place on 17 April.

The monarch, 94, was spotted on 16 April for the first time since Philip's passing, driving herself in her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

MORE: Prince Philip's funeral details: face masks, touching elements and more revealed

MORE: Prince Philip chooses 6 staff members to walk behind his coffin - find out who

The Queen shared this private picture

The Queen wore sunglasses and was accompanied in the car by her two puppies – a corgi and a dorgi – on Friday afternoon.

According to the Mail Online who published the pictures, a single Queen's Guard stood to attention as Her Majesty drove from the castle towards Frogmore Gardens.

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are currently residing at Frogmore Cottage, as is grandson, Prince Harry, who flew in from the US on Monday ahead of the funeral.

The royal couple were married for 73 years

Earlier on Friday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, viewed floral tributes for Prince Philip outside St George's Chapel, where the Duke's funeral will take place on Saturday.

The Queen has had to draw up a vastly reduced guest list for the funeral, which was originally meant to have 800 people, but can only have 30 under coronavirus guidelines.

Her four children, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, will all be attending. Charles, Anne and Edward's spouses, the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively, will also be in attendance.

The couple's four children will attend the ceremonial royal funeral

Prince Philip's grandchildren will also attend the funeral and most of them will be joined by their spouses: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Prince Philip's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service will be broadcast on BBC One and members of the public have been advised to watch the procession on television instead of travelling to Windsor.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.