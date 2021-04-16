Mike Tindall shares unseen photo of Prince Philip and Mia taken by Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge took the adorable picture

Mike Tindall has shared a sweet snap of his daughter Mia with her late great-grandfather Prince Philip.

The picture, taken on the porch of an idyllic log cabin, sees Prince Philip and Mia after sharing a meal together, with the Duke of Edinburgh having a glass of beer behind him and a small glass of unfinished coca-cola by his side.

Mike paid his own personal tribute to Prince Philip, writing: "It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared.

"A devoted family man who we will forever miss by always love."

Many fans applauded Mike's personal tribute and the photograph shared, with several calling it a "lovely picture."

Mike is married to Zara Tindall, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mike Phillips.

The Duchess of Cambridge took the adorable snap

Mike and Zara share three children, and earlier this week their youngest daughter Lena was pictured in her first royal portrait.

In the photo, baby Lena is being held by her cousin Isla, who is the youngest daughter of Zara's brother, Peter Phillips.

The royal photograph also includes the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips and Mia.

The official snap was shared following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday 9 April. Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and as per his request, there will be military involvement.

Mike and Zara will attend Prince Philip's funeral

In line with the late royal's wishes, Action Stations - which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations - will be played at the end of the service.

Buglers of the Royal Marines will perform the wartime alert, a tradition sometimes associated with naval funerals, in honour of the Duke's active service in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

It will be followed by the Archbishop of Canterbury's blessing and the singing of the National Anthem by the choir. The Last Post will also be played during the service to signify "a soldier has gone to his final rest".

A senior palace official said Philip wanted the call to echo around the vast 15th-century chapel as his family gathered for his ceremonial farewell.

