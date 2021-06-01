Best girls swimwear: Top styles for toddlers and teenage girls

Carla Challis
Shop the best girls’ swimming costumes for summer 2021. From babies to toddlers and teens, we've got you covered. Whether hitting the beach, the splash park or your paddling pool at home, these are the best swimsuits for girls
If you haven’t already got your paddling pool out for your kids, then mark it as urgent on your to-do list as the heatwave is set to continue for half-term and beyond. That means one thing: you need to shop for a swimsuit for your daughter!
Even though summer holidays abroad are less likely this year, they’ll still need a new swimming costume for 2021’s hottest tickets, from the local splash park to a road trip to the beach or on a staycation.
For some new parents, this purchase will be baby’s first swimsuit. Exciting!
What is the best swimming costume for babies and toddlers?
Some of this year’s best swimsuits for toddler girls and babies have parent-ease at the forefront of the design; many are designed with extra material to cover a nappy, poppers for easy nappy changes or Velcro fastenings to help get baby or toddler in or out a lot easier.
You’ll even find some swimsuits have built-in SPF, helping to protect your child’s skin from UVA and UVB rays even further (but don’t skip the suncream, this is added protection). Or look for longer length swimsuits, known as surf suits, to keep them covered up.
Where to shop for older girls’ swimsuits
Check out the stores you would normally buy yours from, including H&M, New Look, John Lewis, Gap and River Island. You’ll find a lot of swimming costumes are available from toddler to teenage size, so make sure you keep the designs on the cooler side for older girls.
There’s a slew of stylish yet practical swimsuits to please even the trickiest of teens, from neon bright one-pieces to belted swimsuits and sports-luxe versions too.
Best swimming costumes for babies
Floral print baby wetsuit with velcro fastening, £22, Jojo Maman Bebe
Skirted swimsuit, from £15, Monsoon
Bow-detail swimsuit, £8.99, H&M
Mini Boden long-sleeve frilly swimsuit, £21, John Lewis
Gingham frill swimsuit, £22, The White Company
Sunsafe swimsuit, £19, Monsoon
Best swimming costumers for toddlers
Ladybug gingham swimming costume, from £17.60, Cath Kidston
Flounced tropical swimsuit, £9.99, H&M
Swim rash suit one-piece, £19.95, Gap
Tassel strap swimsuit, from £9.60, John Lewis
Cross-back glitter spot swimsuit, from £17, Boden
Best swimming costumes for girls and teenagers
Neon cross-back swimsuit, £11.24, New Look
Paisley one-shoulder swimsuit, £18, River Island
Sporty swimsuit, £9.99, TK Maxx
Two piece peplum tankini, £19.95, Joules
Leopard swimsuit, from £4.21, PatPat
Tie-dye rashguard one-piece, £17.99, H&M
