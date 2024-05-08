9 best beach tents of 2024: You'll have it made in the shade on your summer holiday

It’s hard to believe summer 2024 is on the horizon - have you got your family holiday sorted? Whether you’re going abroad or planning a staycation, it’s the moment we all look forward to. But if you’re heading somewhere with a beach, you’re going to want to put a beach tent or shade on your list of essentials!
If you’re going to be spending the day by the sea you need something to protect you from the sun's UV rays. Plus they can also make sand and insects less bothersome – not to mention providing a nice place to sit and chill or have a picnic or a snooze! On windy days they’re an absolute saviour too.
This is a beach item that you’ll get plenty of use from beyond the beach – they’re great for hiking, camping, festivals, or even just sitting out in the garden. As long as there’s grass where you can fit some tent pegs, job's a goodun!
“I spend a lot of time at the beach during my holidays, so I picked up an affordable pop-up tent from Decathlon,” says the HELLO! Shopping team’s resident home editor Karen Silas. “It’s perfect for days at the beach but I’ve also used mine in gardens or on large terraces – they make for a great makeshift summer playhouse for the kids.”
Keep scrolling to see our top-rated picks, for families, dogs, high wind and more!
How we chose the best beach tents
- Type: We've included a range of beach tents and shelters, from ones with UV protection to beach tents tailored for your baby, child or even your dog.
- Price: We've included beach tents at various price points from trusted retailers like Decathlon, Amazon and Argos.
- Verified ratings and reviews: When we have not personally tried out a beach tent, we've scoured ratings and reviews from verified shoppers.
Shop the best beach tents
Best compact beach tent: Decathlon
The details
- Dimensions L180 x H110 x D80 cm.
- UPF50+
- 2-year warranty
- Not suitable for winds stronger than 30 km/h
Why we love it: “Decathlon beach tents have served HELLO! Editors well in the past - and this three-person sun shelter is the retailer’s most popular. It has a 4.6-star rating with thousands of reviews, with shoppers praising how easy it is to carry and set up - making for a stress-free set-up at the beach.”
Best value beach tent: Argos
The details
- Carry bag, guy ropes and poles included.
- Dimensions: H120 x W120cm
- Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee
Why we love it: “Argos beach tents are among the most searched for - this model is the most popular on the Argos site, and tbh I can see why! It has top reviews from verified shoppers, who note that it’s user friendly and affordable, and fits into a suitcase. The sun shelter has earned a 4.7 out of 5 rating. In fact, 95% of shoppers who’ve bought it recommend it!”
Best all-round beach tent: Swished
The details
- Dimensions: L185cm x W170cm x H145cm
- Weight 5.05kg (including cover)
- UV 50+ and waterproof
Why we love it: “Swished Pop-up tents are some of the most popular on Google, and although they’re on the pricier side, shoppers say they’re worth the money. It’s big enough for up to four people, has mosquito proof mesh windows and zipper door, too.”
Best beach tent for high winds: Neso
The details
- Available in 10+ colours
- Dimensions: 2.7m x 2.7m (2.1m tall with aluminum poles, included)
- Corner anchor bags to be weighed down with sand or rocks
- Carry bag with cooler pockets, designed to fit in carry on suitcase, included
- UPF 50 protection
- Water repellent
Why we love it: "This great lightweight SPF50+ tent is available in a rainbow of colours, it’s easy to put up and has a unique anchor system – fill up the sandbags (or use rocks), prop the tent up with the poles and you’re all set. Super easy. It's also is super easy to carry, weighing only 2.95kg and when it’s packed away it easily fits into a carry-on suitcase. Shoppers say it has a 'clever design' and call it ‘absolutely perfect’, with one relating, ‘The setup is easy and a family of 6 ppl will find comfortable shade within minutes.’”
Best kids, toddler and baby beach tent
The details
- Dimensions: 160 x 150 x 110 cm
- Weight: 0.98kg
- UPF 50+
- Automatic pop-up design
- External sand pockets and pegs
- Open-door design with rear mesh window
- Small 45 x 45 x 3cm travel bag included
Why we love it: “This ‘pop up’ style beach tent is super-fast to set up and put away, it’s the perfect size for little ones and is extremely lightweight – less than 1 kg in its carry bag. The long porch is good for toddlers to sit and play when they’re just getting used to the strange feel of sand. One parent (and verified shopper) commented: 'We have used it loads over the past couple of months, on the beach, in the park, in the garden even on holiday. It is ideal if you have little ones and need some shade.'"
Best Amazon beach tent
The details
- Dimensions: 185 x 140 x 115cm
- Weight 1.15kg
- Carry bag included
- Sandbags, Windproof ropes, Steel tent pegs included
- Zip door and mesh window
- UPF 50+ UV
- Available in both 1-2 person size and 3-4 person size
Why we love it: “The instant pop up tent provides shelter from both sun and wind and has so many uses - camping, picnics, beach day, or just a hangout for the day at the beach - it fits all uses and is a really decent size. Shoppers highlight that it’s very lightweight and ‘really easy’ to set up.”
Best dog beach tent for pets
The details
- Dimensions: 61cm x 61cm x 66cm
- Weight: approx 450g
- Pop-up tent, NO tools required
- Attaches between car seats for use as a pet barrier
- Portable - folds flat for easy storage
- Weather resistant
Why we love it: "Sometimes your pooch just needs his or her own space, and this is perfect. It pops open and assembles in seconds and the best thing is you can put it between car front seats to create a pet barrier to keep pets safe in the back seat. We spotted a very positive review from a verified shopper who raved: 'Love! I've got two cairn terriers that I bought one each for and the second they popped upon they were inside. Zero effort to set up and it's great for travel and home alike! Would definitely buy again and only wish there were more colours to choose from!'”
Best extra large beach tent: Wayfair
The details
- Dimensions: L327 x W332 x H270cm (L x W x H)
- UPF50+ sun protection
- 16 metal ground stakes and 8 wind ropes for fixation
- Portable Carrying Bag (L67 x W18 x H15 cm) included
- Weight: 6kg
Why we love it: "Intended not just for the beach but for everything from garden picnics to music festivals, Wayfair’s XXL tent has room for sunbeds and more - it’s designed to fit up to 8 people. The open design provides great ventilation and we love the arched look of the 2.6-metre tall top, too.”
Most Instagrammable beach tent: Suniela
The details
- Dimensions: 1.4m x 2.1m
- Center Height: approx. 1.2m
- Hand-dyed, machine washable
- Available in three colourways
- Tent stake included to pre-punch holes in the case of firm ground
- Storage pockets keep things tidy & sand-free
- Adjustable shade
- Weight: 3.6lbs (1.6kg)
- Room for 2 adults & 3 kids, or 4 adults
- Quality shock-corded anti-rust aluminum pole system for high winds
Why we love it: “We tried out this amazing tent ourselves - along with one of the brand's Giant Beach Mats - and we were absolutely blown away. Not only is it absolutely drop-dead gorgeous, but it's ridiculously easy to put up and down, no messing about with sandbags required. It literally takes a minute - or less - both ways, and it felt super secure, even on a windy day. The massive advantage this tent has is that the space it takes up is minimal, but the coverage you get is impressive - there was plenty of room to spare for us as a family of four with two children, and the handy side pockets are a godsend. And, Its unique circular shape lets air circulate and doesn't block the view for others behind you on the beach. At 1.6kg it's a great weight, and the perfect size to throw in your hand luggage.
If you love this design though, shop fast - the brand is retiring this particular limited-edition model soon."
