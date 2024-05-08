9 best beach tents of 2024: You'll have it made in the shade on your summer holiday

It’s hard to believe summer 2024 is on the horizon - have you got your family holiday sorted? Whether you’re going abroad or planning a staycation, it’s the moment we all look forward to. But if you’re heading somewhere with a beach, you’re going to want to put a beach tent or shade on your list of essentials!

If you’re going to be spending the day by the sea you need something to protect you from the sun's UV rays. Plus they can also make sand and insects less bothersome – not to mention providing a nice place to sit and chill or have a picnic or a snooze! On windy days they’re an absolute saviour too.

This is a beach item that you’ll get plenty of use from beyond the beach – they’re great for hiking, camping, festivals, or even just sitting out in the garden. As long as there’s grass where you can fit some tent pegs, job's a goodun!

“I spend a lot of time at the beach during my holidays, so I picked up an affordable pop-up tent from Decathlon,” says the HELLO! Shopping team’s resident home editor Karen Silas. “It’s perfect for days at the beach but I’ve also used mine in gardens or on large terraces – they make for a great makeshift summer playhouse for the kids.”

Keep scrolling to see our top-rated picks, for families, dogs, high wind and more!

How we chose the best beach tents

Type: We've included a range of beach tents and shelters, from ones with UV protection to beach tents tailored for your baby, child or even your dog.

We've included a range of beach tents and shelters, from ones with UV protection to beach tents tailored for your baby, child or even your dog. Price: We've included beach tents at various price points from trusted retailers like Decathlon, Amazon and Argos.

We've included beach tents at various price points from trusted retailers like Decathlon, Amazon and Argos. Verified ratings and reviews: When we have not personally tried out a beach tent, we've scoured ratings and reviews from verified shoppers.

Shop the best beach tents