15 gifts for families to enjoy, anytime of the year

When you’re stuck for gift ideas for kids or grown-ups, don’t overlook buying a gift for the whole family, a present the recipient can enjoy with their whole crew. Buying a gift for a family can be a great alternative to a housewarming gift, a birthday gift or even if you’re feeling generous to your own team. There’s nothing as fun as the best family gifts to get everyone involved!

My family loves a gift we can all enjoy, from games to LEGO® sets to a meaningful gift from a loved one that we treasure as a keepsake. And if you’re wondering what makes the best family gifts, it’s simple – as long as it’s something everyone can join in with, it’s a winner!

Top 3 family gifts - at a glance 100 Things To Do With Family book, £24.99 $27.18 LEGO Sea Animals Set, £24.99 $29.99 Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, £200 $179.95



From games under £20 to experience days, garden toys and personalised treasures, there’s something to suit all budgets and family types. I also won’t judge you if you bookmark this page as inspiration for family gifts for Christmas too. Nothing like thinking ahead…

How I chose the best family gifts

All ages : Since families come in all shapes, sizes and ages, this edit includes gifts for all sorts of families to reflect that. Think ones for those with small kids, teens and not forgetting granny too.

: Since families come in all shapes, sizes and ages, this edit includes gifts for all sorts of families to reflect that. Think ones for those with small kids, teens and not forgetting granny too. Price : From as little as £10 to as much as £250, there’s a gift to suit all budgets.

: From as little as £10 to as much as £250, there’s a gift to suit all budgets. Types: You’ll find gadgets, games and gardening fun in this edit to encompass all types of gift giving.

Shop the best family gifts

Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article from our brand partner LEGO, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

