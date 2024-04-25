15 gifts for families to enjoy, anytime of the year

When you’re stuck for gift ideas for kids or grown-ups, don’t overlook buying a gift for the whole family, a present the recipient can enjoy with their whole crew. Buying a gift for a family can be a great alternative to a housewarming gift, a birthday gift or even if you’re feeling generous to your own team. There’s nothing as fun as the best family gifts to get everyone involved!
My family loves a gift we can all enjoy, from games to LEGO® sets to a meaningful gift from a loved one that we treasure as a keepsake. And if you’re wondering what makes the best family gifts, it’s simple – as long as it’s something everyone can join in with, it’s a winner!
From games under £20 to experience days, garden toys and personalised treasures, there’s something to suit all budgets and family types. I also won’t judge you if you bookmark this page as inspiration for family gifts for Christmas too. Nothing like thinking ahead…
How I chose the best family gifts
- All ages: Since families come in all shapes, sizes and ages, this edit includes gifts for all sorts of families to reflect that. Think ones for those with small kids, teens and not forgetting granny too.
- Price: From as little as £10 to as much as £250, there’s a gift to suit all budgets.
- Types: You’ll find gadgets, games and gardening fun in this edit to encompass all types of gift giving.
Shop the best family gifts
LEGO Animal Set
- 780 pieces
- Age: 9+
- Three animals to build from LEGO bricks
Know an animal-loving family? This will keep them entertained for hours! One for those with older children, as it’s designed for ages 9+, it can be a project the family keep going back to on those rainy days throughout school holidays and summer.
Ice Cream Maker
- Can make 10 soft-serve ice creams in one go
- 3-year warranty
- Ice cream ready in 20 minutes
I don’t know a family who wouldn’t adore this – or kids, at least. If it’s a cool housewarming gift for a family you’re looking for, could there be anything better than their own ice cream machine? And since it’s soft-serve, you can wave the ice cream man goodbye as you create your own 99 flavours and concoctions.
Things To Do Book
- 100 activities and adventures for the whole family to enjoy
- Scratch off element once completed
- Hard-back
This will give a family plenty of ideas of fun adventures and crazy activities to do throughout the year. A great one for a family with young or older kids, there’s room for you to plan your adventures and add pictures too.
LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog Set
- 1,125 pieces
- Age: 18+
- Create your own LEGO Sonic world
I love this is an alternative gift for a family with teens, especially those who love to game – they can create their own Sonic The Hedgehog world out of LEGO bricks. The set can be played too, with rings to collect, Sonic minifigures and all the charm of the video game.
Family Portrait
- Personalised family illustration
- Can include up to 12 people/pets
- Full personalisation available
This is the one that will bring a tear to their eye! This family portrait can be fully personalised, from hair colour to the clothes the subjects are wearing, along with a message. I think this is a fantastic housewarming family gift, which they can proudly display in their new home.
Bingo Game
- Ages 3+
- Features 24 animals
- Fun and educational
Trust me as a mum of a five-year-old, there isn’t a kid in the land who wouldn’t find this rib-tickling hilarious. One you can play when the entire family come over, it’s a humorous game of Bingo with some animal facts thrown in for good measure.
Outdoor Pizza Oven
- On-lid temperature gauge
- Can fit a 12inch pizza
- 2-year warranty
An outdoor pizza oven will delight the entire family, and give you an excuse to pop round for a pizza party! The kids can get involved making their own pizzas, and it’ll make a change from family BBQs come summer.
LEGO Flower Creation
- 812 pieces
- Age: 18+
- Create your own LEGO Flower masterpiece
I think this gift would suit a family with older children, and perhaps close grandparents as a cute activity for teens and grandparents to bond over. There’s over 800 LEGO bricks included, and when finished, creates your own dried flower centrepiece that can be displayed.
Family Experience Voucher
- 177 locations to choose from
- Includes entry for two adults and two children
- Sent as an e-voucher
What do you buy the family that has everything? An experience! This voucher is valid at over 170 locations around the UK, from paintballing to sightseeing tours to animal park entry. It’s a great gift for the family to save as a fun day out during school holidays.
Personalised Family Book
- Personalise with up to three children and two adults
- Choose your own cover
- Sent within 48 hours
A fun, personalised search and find mission for the whole family. You can fully personalise the book with up to three children, who are on an adventure to save their two favourite grown-ups.
LEGO Sea Animal Set
- 421 pieces
- Age: 8+
- Three sea animal toys in one playset
For kids who love visiting the aquarium, or are repeat viewers of The Little Mermaid, this LEGO set is for them, as they can build three sea animals. I love this for them to do on a Sunday afternoon with the family.
Personalised Jigsaw
- Choose from 60 – 1,000 pieces
- Create your own jigsaw with a favourite family photo or pet
- Choose gloss or matte finish
This one is personal, in every sense! As proud pet owners, one gift that my entire family would rave about is anything to do with our dog, and how fabulous would a personalised jigsaw of our beloved pet pooch be? Not only as a keepsake, but a fun thing for us all to do together – dog included.
Remote Control Drone
- Three speed settings
- Light-up display
- Charge using USB
This easy to handle drone is ideal for drone-newbies, and is said to be one of the most simple to operate, allowing the whole family to get in on the act.
M&S Sweet Hamper
- Free delivery
- Packed with yummy treats and a cuddly Colin The Caterpillar toy
- Also included is a brownie baking jar
I know my family would welcome this sweet treat at our doorstep! M&S’ Colin The Caterpillar suitcase gift set includes delicious sweet treats, chocolate and a brownie making kit too. Just don’t fight over who gets the cuddly toy…
LEGO Minecraft Set
- 400 pieces
- Age: 8+
- Perfect for Minecraft fans
If you know a family who have a child hooked on Minecraft, this LEGO Minecraft set could be the thing to tear them away from the screen and into some family time. The LEGO set includes 400 pieces to build the Frog House (a Minecraft institution!) plus plenty of Minecraft details for them to play with.
