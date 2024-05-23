Princess Diana's leopard print swimsuit is STILL iconic - 11 animal print swimsuits we love right now

There's not a more iconic swimsuit than Princess Diana's leopard print swimming costume. Even Bond girl bikinis and A-list swimwear doesn't compete with the timeless appeal of Princess Diana and her endlessly chic leopard swimsuit, worn with a matching sarong like the style queen she was. It's been a fan favourite for years, admittedly mine too, and with leopard print is officially back in favour for 2024 (did it ever go away?!) why not take your love of leopard from dresses and jeans to your swimwear too?

Most recently emulated in The Crown, Princess Diana was first pictured wearing the leopard swimming costume in 1990, while on a family vacation to the British Virgin Islands. Joined by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and their mother, Frances Shand-Kydd, the world gasped in glee at the People's Princess in her trendy swimwear, worn with a matching sarong and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Princess Diana wearing leopard print on a family holiday in the 90s

Princess Diana's swimsuit was made by Jantzen, an American swimwear company that still exists today - but sadly hasn't brought back the leopard bathers made popular by Princess Di. Luckily, the high street has cottoned on to the universal appeal of leopard print, and created a range of leopard swimsuits to suit all shapes, sizes, budgets and needs. According to research by clothing brand George, searches for leopard print fashion have doubled in the last year - so if ever there's a time to try it, it's now.

How I chose the best leopard print swimsuits

Design: Animal prints are great, but this edit focuses solely on leopard - no cheetah, tiger or zebra prints included.

Style : Along with your traditional scoop-neck swimsuit, I've found as many swimwear varities as possible to show that anyone can wear a leopard print swimsuit. There's tummy control, strapless leopard swimwear, crinkle, frilled, the lot, plus leopard print bikinis too.

Inclusivity: The swimwear in this edit ranges in sizes from a UK6 - UK24, and some come in petite or tall sizing too.

Price : To suit all budgets, I've included swimwear across the price range.

: To suit all budgets, I've included swimwear across the price range. Royal-inspired: Since Princess Diana is our muse here, I've included a few leopard swimsuits that are extremely similar to hers in both print and style.

Celebrities and royals wearing leopard print swimwear

Princess Diana wasn't a big wearer of leopard print, but royals including Princess Kate and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden have leopard print on speed dial. Their royal wardrobes are often peppered with a sprinkling of leopard print, be it a dress, an accessory or a shoe.

The iconic Elizabeth Taylor wowed the world in a leopard print swimsuit in the 1950s

Leopard print bikinis and swimsuits are a popular choice for celebs, with the likes of Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Dame Joan Collins and Hailey Bieber being spotted wearing the daring print. Leopard print, despite what you might hear, is a print for every age, every body shape and every style.