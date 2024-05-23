Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's leopard print swimsuit is STILL iconic - 11 animal print swimsuits we love right now
Princess Diana's leopard print swimsuit is STILL iconic - 11 animal print swimsuits we love right now

Yes, we're still obsessed with Princess Diana's leopard swimsuit

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
11 minutes ago
There's not a more iconic swimsuit than Princess Diana's leopard print swimming costume. Even Bond girl bikinis and A-list swimwear doesn't compete with the timeless appeal of Princess Diana and her endlessly chic leopard swimsuit, worn with a matching sarong like the style queen she was. It's been a fan favourite for years, admittedly mine too, and with leopard print is officially back in favour for 2024 (did it ever go away?!) why not take your love of leopard from dresses and jeans to your swimwear too?

Best leopard swimsuits at a glance

Most recently emulated in The Crown, Princess Diana was first pictured wearing the leopard swimming costume in 1990, while on a family vacation to the British Virgin Islands. Joined by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and their mother, Frances Shand-Kydd, the world gasped in glee at the People's Princess in her trendy swimwear, worn with a matching sarong and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Princess Diana In Leopardskin Swimming Costume And Sarong On Holiday In Necker Island In The Caribbean
Princess Diana wearing leopard print on a family holiday in the 90s

Princess Diana's swimsuit was made by Jantzen, an American swimwear company that still exists today - but sadly hasn't brought back the leopard bathers made popular by Princess Di. Luckily, the high street has cottoned on to the universal appeal of leopard print, and created a range of leopard swimsuits to suit all shapes, sizes, budgets and needs. According to research by clothing brand George, searches for leopard print fashion have doubled in the last year - so if ever there's a time to try it, it's now.

How I chose the best leopard print swimsuits

  • Design: Animal prints are great, but this edit focuses solely on leopard - no cheetah, tiger or zebra prints included.
  • Style: Along with your traditional scoop-neck swimsuit, I've found as many swimwear varities as possible to show that anyone can wear a leopard print swimsuit. There's tummy control, strapless leopard swimwear, crinkle, frilled, the lot, plus leopard print bikinis too.
  • Inclusivity: The swimwear in this edit ranges in sizes from a UK6 - UK24, and some come in petite or tall sizing too.
  • Price: To suit all budgets, I've included swimwear across the price range.
  • Royal-inspired: Since Princess Diana is our muse here, I've included a few leopard swimsuits that are extremely similar to hers in both print and style.

  1. 1/11

    M&S Tummy Control Animal Print Swimsuit

    M&S Leopard Print Swimsuit

    M&S Leopard Print Swimming Costume

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard Print
    • Sizes: 8 - 24
    • Magic 360 tummy control
    • Sun Smart UPF50+
    • Composition: 83% polyamide, 17% elastane Lining - 100% polyester

    Editor's Note

    I'd reach for this swimsuit for the tummy control alone - it gives a sleek, streamlined finish which is worth its weight in gold. I also love that the swimsuit itself has UPF50+, so you can stay even safer in the sun.

    With wrap detailing, M&S' take on the leopard print trend also has removable padded cups and tie detailing with adjustable straps and added stretch - along with tummy control. 

    The straps can be worn crossed, too, while the v-neck neckline is uber flattering.

  2. 2/11

    Boohoo Leopard Scoop Swimsuit

    Boohoo Leopard Swimsuit

    Boohoo Leopard Print Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print
    • Sizes: 12 - 18
    • Neckline: Scoop
    • Composition: 85% Polyester 15% Elastane
      Lining: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    I did a double take on this Boohoo swimsuit in leopard print, which is almost a double for Princess Diana's. There's a tall version available, and both have the on-trend scoop neck and high cut.

    A classic shaped swimsuit in leopard print, Boohoo's animal print swimming costume is cut in a high leg with scoop neck and low back.

  3. 3/11

    Good American Whip Stitch Compression Leopard Swimsuit

    Good American Leopard Swimsuit

    Good American Leopard Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print, black, white, yellow, blue
    • Sizes: XS - 5XL
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 80% nylon, 20% elastane 

    Editor's Note

    Khloe Kardashian knows what she's doing with her Good American brand, and the reality star has created an incredibly flattering leopard swimsuit with this one - the compression material holds you in while the scuba-feel fabric makes it feel comfortable.

    Good American swimwear gets positive reviews across the board, and this classic design from the brand now comes in leopard print.

    With adjustable straps, light compression and a scoop neckline, the whip stitch detailing help it stand out from the crowd.

     

  4. 4/11

    John Lewis Savannah Animal Print Swimsuit

    John Lewis Leopard Swimsuit

    John Lewis Leopard Print Bandeau Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print
    • Sizes: 8 - 18
    • Bust support: Removable padding
    • Removable straps
    • Composition: 83% recycled polyamide, 17% elastane. Lining: 92% recycled polyester, 8% elastane 

    Editor's Note

    John Lewis' leopard swimsuit is a two-in-one wonder piece, with detachable straps - so you can wear it bandeau style, or with the straps. Genius!

    John Lewis' Savannah print swimsuit is a classic leopard print design with detachable straps and removable padding for bust support.

  5. 5/11

    Damson Madder Cheyenne Shirred Ruddle Leopard Swimsuit

    Damson Madder Swimsuit

    Damson Madder Leopard Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print
    • Sizes: 6 - 10
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 82% Recycled Polyamide 18% Elastane. Lining: 92% Recycled Polyester 8% Elastane 

    Editor's Note

    I absolutely love that Damson Madder have incorporated the shirred bust trend on a swimsuit - and in leopard print!

    Damson Madder is a brand known for its leopard print pieces (the leopard gilet is forever selling out) and this sweet ruffle swimsuit in leopard is an ideal piece to add to your summer wardrobe.

  6. 6/11

    Aerie Leopard Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

    Aerie Leopard Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

    Aerie Leopard Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard Print
    • Sizes: XXS - L
    • Bust support: Removable padding
    • UPF 50 sun protection
    • Composition: 80% Recycled Nylon, 20% Elastane

    Editor's Note

    This swimsuit is trending for its uber-flattering wrap detailing and UPF50 protection - pretty much all you want from a swimsuit, non?

    Aerie's leopard print swimsuit is a bestseller on site, applauded for its wrap front, adjustable straps and overall flattering feel.

  7. 7/11

    Cupshe Leopard Print Plunge Halter Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit

    Cupshe Leopard Print Plunge Halter Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit

    Cupshe Leopard Print Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print and black, plus five other colourways
    • Sizes: S - L
    • Bust support: Medium support
    • Composition: 84% polyester, 16% spandex

    Editor's Note

    Cupshe swimwear is renowned for its clever solutions, like tummy control and bust support. This halter neck leopard swimsuit is not only cool to look at, with tummy control, but the black bottoms are flattering and draw the eye to the leopard half - genius.

    With a spandex mix, Cupshe's swimsuit in leopard print has medium bust support, removable padding and a plunge halter neckline.

  8. 8/11

    Ganni Recycled Leopard Printed V-neck Swimsuit

    Ganni Leopard Print Swimsuit

    Ganni Leopard Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard Print
    • Sizes: 4 - 24
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane 

    Editor's Note

    Ganni's leopard swimsuit is one of those pieces you'll see on influencers and celebrities because it's just so cool; the simple, classic cut, the slightly ruched bust panel, j'adore.

    In leopard print, Ganni's classic animal print swimsuit features a v-neckline, thin straps and a gathered detail at the front. 

  9. 9/11

    River Island Leopard Print Plunge Swimsuit

    River Island Leopard Swimsuit

    River Island Leopard Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard Print
    • Sizes: 6 - 18
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 15% Elastane, 13% Metalised Fibre, 72% Nylon (polyamide)

    Editor's Note

    If you're on the hunt for a leopard print swimsuit with a little point of difference, try this one from River Island. The cut-out detailing and embellished panel are made for posing by the pool in.

    River Island's take on the trend is an ideal midpoint between a bikini and a swimsuit, with its cut-out detailing and plunge neckline.

  10. 10/11

    Bravissimo Lagos Swimsuit in Leopard Print

    Bravissimo leopard print swimsuit

    Bravissimo Leopard Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print, copper, tropical and floral
    • Sizes: Cup size 28D - 40K
    • Bust support: Sizing based on bra size
    • Composition: 60% polyester, 21% nylon, 19% elastane 

    Editor's Note

    Bravissimo create swimwear that offers amazing bust support, and this leopard swimsuit is no exception - choose your sizing based on your cup size.

    Hidden inside this leopard print swimsuit is bra-sized support, with concealed inner non-padded and underwired cups. Adjustable straps also help with the bust support.

  11. 11/11

    Dancing Leopard HALO Salinas High Waisted Leopard Bikini

    dancing leopard leopard bikini

    Dancing Leopard Leopard Print Bikini

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Leopard print, pink, purple, yellow plus two floral designs
    • Sizes: 6 - 18
    • Bust support: Wired cups
    • Composition: 78% ECONYL® recycled polyamide, 22% elastane 

    Editor's Note

    I'm a big fan of Dancing Leopard's high-waisted bikini in leopard print. It looks flattering whatever your body shape and supportive too - the full cups and high waist are just what I like.

    Get ready for a stylish beach day with Dancing Leopard's bikini, with cups that support your boobs and a fully lined material that's resistant to sun and chlorine.

Celebrities and royals wearing leopard print swimwear

Princess Diana wasn't a big wearer of leopard print, but royals including Princess Kate and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden have leopard print on speed dial. Their royal wardrobes are often peppered with a sprinkling of leopard print, be it a dress, an accessory or a shoe.

Elizabeth Taylor in 1955 emerging from a swimming pool
The iconic Elizabeth Taylor wowed the world in a leopard print swimsuit in the 1950s

Leopard print bikinis and swimsuits are a popular choice for celebs, with the likes of Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Dame Joan Collins and Hailey Bieber being spotted wearing the daring print. Leopard print, despite what you might hear, is a print for every age, every body shape and every style.

