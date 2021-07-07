Naga Munchetty impresses fans with holiday photos amid injury recovery The BBC Breakfast star enjoyed one of her favourite forms of exercise!

Naga Munchetty has shared some holiday snaps with her fans on social media, and they were clearly struck by the eye-catching images.

The presenter took to Instagram, where she posted several photos from her break – and it looked idyllic!

Although none of the pictures showed the star, they did depict the gorgeous scenery she enjoyed during the staycation, which took place in Wales.

The snaps included a beautiful beach, Pennard Golf Club, and the local shops and picturesque surroundings.

The BBC Breakfast co-host captioned the photos: "Beautiful Wales… The sun shone, golf was played and good times were had. Everyone we met was so friendly. Feeling very grateful."

Her fans rushed to share their love for the pictures and the sentiment of the caption, including fans of golf, and of the local area.

Their comments included: "One of my top 5 courses!... Stunning," "No better course in the world than the peninsular on Nefyn when the sun is shining," "Beautiful," and: "Love Wales."

Naga shared the lovely photos to Instagram

Another kindly wrote: "Great news you’re back fit & playing with the sticks again Naga."

The star is a keen golfer but last week, she shared that she has been struggling with an injury that has made it difficult to work out as much as she might like.

Naga captioned a post-workout photo of herself: "Back running outdoors! Feels so good to work up a proper sweat.

Taking it easy as am recovering from #achillestendonitis but still working as hard as I can. Happy Thursday."

The star often shares post-workout snaps with fans

The star received an outpouring of support from her fans after sharing the sweaty selfie, including from Countryfile star Helen Skelton who commented with a string of raised hand emojis.

A second wrote: "Yay for a good run! And thank you so much for this morning's honest focus on WOMENS HEALTH. You rock, lady!! X."

A third encouraging fan said: "Keep pushing Naga love watching/listening to your shows," while many others posted applause emojis.

