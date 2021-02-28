Naga Munchetty reveals lockdown hair transformation in post-workout selfie The BBC Breakfast presenter always looks stylish

Naga Munchetty revealed the extent of her lockdown hair growth in a new photo on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC Breakfast host posted a selfie taken after her workout, which showed her rocking a bright green top and looking up at the camera.

It also showed the star's signature short crop looking longer than usual.

Without a parting or any styling product, it was tall and thick with a natural wave clearly visible.

Naga captioned the gorgeous picture: "Big hair!"

She went on to add: "Short run. Busy day ahead #filming. Happy Sunday. Hope yours is a good one X."

The star's followers were quick to react to the snapshot, with a couple teasing Naga that she needed to get her hair cut.

One simply posted a couple of scissors emojis, while another wrote: "Soon be able to go to hairdressers."

Many more loved the look, though, and commented that the 46-year-old should keep it that way – or even grow it longer!

Naga showed off her hair growth on Instagram

One replied: "Oh please grow it. Please. I want a full curly mop. It’s so cute!!"

Another chimed in: "Have a great Sunday Naga... nice hair."

Others added: "Love the big hair! You always look gorgeous," "Big hair...big love," and: "Loving the hair."

While this is the longest we've seen the Radio 5 Live presenter's hair in some time, it's one of many post-workout selfies she has shared.

The star often inspires fans with post-workout selfies

Recently, Naga wowed her social media followers with a glowing photo that showed her wearing a grey hoodie and headphones.

The broadcaster captioned the image: "Gym done. Now for [golf emoji]. Hope your Tuesday has some sunshine."

It wasn't long before her followers rushed to the comment section of her post to point out how fabulous she looked, despite having just worked up a sweat in the gym.

"Absolutely gorgeous Naga," one gushed, with a second adding: "Looking beautiful as always Naga."

