BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares uplifting health update after sweaty workout The star is recovering from Achilles tendonitis

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has been dealing with the pain of a bout of Achilles tendonitis. The condition occurs when the Achilles tendon, which is found near the back of the ankle, becomes sore.

And despite running being an aggravating factor for the condition, the presenter has been braving the pain.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post

Sharing the results of an intense running session on her Instagram feed, the 46-year-old gave an uplifting update on her battle with fans.

"Back running outdoors! Feels so good to work up a proper sweat," she wrote, adding the water droplets emoji.

"Taking it easy as am recovering from #achillestendonitis but still working as hard as I can. Happy Thursday. X."

The star received an outpouring of support from her fans after sharing the sweaty selfie, including from Countryfile star Helen Skelton who commented with a string of raised hand emojis.

A second wrote: "Yay for a good run! And thank you so much for this morning's honest focus on WOMENS HEALTH. You rock, lady!! X."

The star had a very sweaty running session

A third encouraging fan said: "Keep pushing Naga love watching/ listening to your shows," while many others posted raised hand and applause emojis.

Given that it can take weeks, or even months, to recover from Achilles tendonitis, it's incredible that Naga already feels able to be running outside.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed to fans the extent of her injury earlier this month, and explained she'd been unable "to run for weeks".

Telling fans she had finally found a way to make a return to running, the star revealed: "At last I found a machine that means I can control speed when it's too hot to run outside (for me)."

"My head feels so refreshed!" Naga rejoiced, wishing her fans "a fabulous day".

Naga has been suffering from Achilles tendonitis

She also explained that she picked up the injury by accidentally pushing herself too far when gyms reopened at the beginning of the month.

The Streatham-born star lives in Hertfordshire with her TV director husband, James Haggar.

The couple have been happily married since 2004, and while Naga tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, she did previously give an insight into her relationship when she spoke to psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry on her Radio 5 Live show.

She said: "We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

