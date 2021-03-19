BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty forced to apologise after upsetting fans by liking 'offensive' tweets The star took to Twitter to share her message

Naga Munchetty has apologised to fans after being called out for liking "offensive" tweets about a Government minister's Union flag, which featured on the backdrop of a video call that took place during Thursday's show.

MORE: Naga Munchetty reveals lockdown hair transformation in post-workout selfie

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 46, and co-host Charlie Stayt faced criticism after the pair joked about the size of the flag and drew attention to a picture of the Queen during an interview with Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchett gets the giggles after Charlie Stayt's comments about guest's Union flag

Ending the interview, Charlie told the guest: "I think your flag is not up to standard size, Government interview measurements.

"I think it's just a little bit small, but that's your department really. It's just a thought."

READ: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post after celebrating 46th birthday

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's home with husband is 'a big change'

While the guest did not respond, Naga was seen trying to control her laughter before adding: "There's always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen though. In the Westminster office I am assuming."

Naga apologised at the end of the day via Twitter

Taking to her Twitter account later in the day, Naga said: "I 'liked' tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning.

"I have since removed these 'likes'. This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken. Naga."

The presenter's fans were quick to react, with many sharing they thought her apology had come "too late". "You above offended us all whilst disrespecting HM The Queen."

Another took pity on her getting told off. "My God, you can't even like things now? You are a fantastic broadcaster and I don't think it's fair you are being policed like this."

A second added: "I didn't find it offensive. However, l do find the politicised use of the flag disturbing, to the point that my heart sinks whenever l see it. I'm sorry that you're not allowed to have free thoughts and a sense of humour on the subject."