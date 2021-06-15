BBC breakfast host Naga Munchetty details battle with painful injury The daytime TV star has been unable to exercise for weeks

BBC Breakfast's host Naga Munchetty took to Instagram on Monday to share a post-workout selfie, revealing the details of her painful sports injury.

"Haven't been able to run for weeks. Have really missed it, but because of injury have been sensible", penned Naga.

Telling fans she had finally found a way to make a return to running, the star revealed: "At last I found a machine that means I can control speed when it's too hot to run outside (for me).

"My head feels so refreshed!" Naga rejoiced, wishing her fans "a fabulous day".

Like so many, keen gym-goer Naga rushed back to the gym when restrictions eased last month, but found herself not quite up for the challenge of exercising after lockdown.

Naga shared the post-workout selfie with her 44.7k followers

Revealing she had "learnt her lesson", the 46-year-old star admitted she pushed herself too far upon her gym return and sustained an incredibly painful injury.

The BBC presenter was left "hobbling" with Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle.

The BBC star revealed she recently gave blood

It can take weeks, or even months to heal after an Achilles injury, so we're glad to see Naga back enjoying herself on the treadmill!

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Naga for her fitness achievements. "So glad to hear you're on the mend," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Keep working hard lady!"

"Stretch, stretch and stretch again" warned another fan, keen for Naga to avoid another painful accident.

Naga was a star on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016

The Streatham-born star lives in Hertfordshire with her TV director husband, James Haggar.

The couple have been happily married since 2004, and while Naga tends to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, she did previously give an insight into her relationship when she spoke to psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry on her Radio 5 Live show.

She said: "We're both in TV and have to be really succinct in everyday life and that's how we're used to talking to each other. Others may think, 'Oh, they're a bit rude to each other', but we're not, it's just how we communicate."

