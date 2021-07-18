Gary Lineker reveals surprise reunion during dream holiday The Match of the Day presenter is enjoying his break

Gary Lineker has been enjoying a well-deserved break after he fronted the BBC's coverage of the Euros, taking in the sun and sitting by the pool in what looks like a dreamy destination.

Earlier in the week, he poked fun at the fact that he wasn't away with a group of friends, but at the weekend, he enjoyed a friendly reunion, as he revealed on Instagram.

The dad-of-four took to the social media site to share a photo of the moment, which showed him standing with another man, both beaming at the camera.

Gary captioned the image: "Played against the legend that is Frank Rijkaard a few times a lifetime ago.

"Great to bump into him, which is obviously something I wanted to avoid at all costs on the pitch."

The star finished with a thumbs-up emoji, and his fans were quick to share their approval of the post.

Gary shared the smiling photo to Instagram

One commented: "Two legends," while another wrote: "How cool," adding two fire emojis.

A third added: "Ageing well the pair of you!"

A few days earlier, the 60-tear-old shared a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt and shorts as he sat on a pool chair, and he joked about his apparent loneliness in the post's caption.

"So good to get away for a few days sunshine that I thought I'd bring all of my mates with me," he quipped.

The star posed by the pool earlier in the week

One of his followers wrote: "Surprised Jurgen [Klopp] wasn't there to get his towel down," and another said: "Poor Gary, all alone."

But many other of the 60-year-old's fans wished him a pleasant holiday. "Peace and quiet can't think of anything nicer relax and enjoy," posted one.

Gary hasn't yet revealed where his sunny destination is, but with the beautiful sunshine and tropical palm trees all around, we wish we were there!

