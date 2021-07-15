Gary Lineker stuns fans from dreamy vacation destination following Euros 2020 coverage

Gary Lineker has been very busy as of late, after he fronted the Euros 2020 coverage for the BBC, but now the competition is over, he can kick back and relax.

And that's precisely what the former England player did as he jetted off to a dreamy destination and sunned himself by the pool.

The star was sat on his own in a T-shirt and shorts on a pool chair, and he joked about his apparent loneliness in the post's caption.

"So good to get away for a few days sunshine that I thought I'd bring all of my mates with me," he jested.

His fans also found good humour in the situation, as one wrote: "Surprised Jurgen [Klopp] wasn't there to get his towel down," and another said: "Poor Gary, all alone."

But many other of the 60-year-old's fans wished him a pleasant holiday. "Peace and quiet can't think of anything nicer relax and enjoy," posted one.

A fourth added: "Think the peace sounds like a plan tbh," but a fifth had an even better idea. "Gary come join us mate, saw you on the flight," they suggested.

Gary hasn't revealed where his sunny destination is, but with the beautiful sunshine and tropical palm trees all around, we wish we were there!

The star is enjoying a dreamy getaway

Gary is just one of many celebrities currently sunning themselves in glorious locales, with Kelly Brook enjoying herself in Majorca before it was moved onto the government's amber list on Thursday.

The model headed off to island with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi shared some envy-inducing pictures from the beach in Deià.

She also documented her travels via her Stories and has shared several clips that showed off their delicious lunches and their yacht trip around the island.

She poked fun at her Italian boyfriend, hoping that England would triumph over Italy in the Euros 2020 final, but sadly her wish didn't come to fruition after Italy won on penalties.

Even though Gary is enjoying himself away on holiday, when he does head back to the UK, he'll still have the perfect place to sun himself, weather providing, as he has the most sensational garden.

Gary can return to his beautiful garden

Gary's spacious lawn area boasts towering trees at either side and the end of the garden. In one corner, there is a seating area marked by a curved green bush and a fire pit that sits in the middle, while a small wooden pergola has an additional seating area beneath it.

The football star has shared more glimpses inside of his property than usual since the coronavirus pandemic began. In April last year, he transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from during lockdown.

It revealed high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa. For lighting, he has two lights mounted on the walls as metallic gold leaves, a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier.

Gary also has a selection of camera and lighting equipment to film with.

