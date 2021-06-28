Gary Lineker introduces sons to 'special guest' over candlelit lunch – see the photo The former footballer shared several pictures of the gathering on Instagram

Gary Lineker treated his four sons and a "special guest" to a delicious lunch on Sunday, and the former footballer couldn't help but share pictures of the feast on his Instagram Stories.

MORE: Gary Lineker sends heartfelt message to ex-wife Danielle Bux

Earlier in the day, the 60-year-old shared a snap of the table all set for the special gathering – and it featured a red gingham tablecloth and two candles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste by downing vinegar

"Boys here for lunch with a special guest," he wrote alongside it.

READ: Gary Lineker shares hilarious photo with 'all my mates' as he heads to Portugal

RELATED: Gary Lineker shares fears over surprising health revelation

He then gave fans a sneak peek at the menu – prawns in garlic as a starter and a mouth-watering roast with a side of potatoes and greens as the main dish.

It’s no surprise that Gary chose prawns. Speaking to HELLO! earlier this month he confessed it's his signature dish.

Gary cooked his signature dish for his sons and special guest

"Particularly in lockdown, I have also found a love for healthy cooking. My signature dish is gambas al ajillo – prawn in garlic, something I fell in love with during my time playing for Barcelona," he revealed.

His sons would have no doubt loved his cooking – as well as his special guest, who ended up being German professional football manager and former player Jurgen Klinsmann.

The father-of-four posed with his guest in a picture shared on his Stories. The snap sees Gary and Jurgen standing next to each other whilst surrounded by Gary's four sons: George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 23.

Gary invited Jurgen Klinsmann for lunch

The presenter is incredibly close to his sons – so much that they were part of the decision of him quitting BT Sports after six years.

Speaking to HELLO! he explained: "My decision to quit BT Sports after six years was something I didn't take lightly. With lots of time to think about what's most important in lockdown, spending time with family is what means most to me now, so not taking on as much in my professional life and freeing up time to see my kids is something I'll do more of in the future for sure."

On how he will utilise his spare time, he added: "I've made no secret of my ambition to follow Leicester City on their European travels next season and I hope to be able to take my four sons with me on this adventure – which I know won't be cheap!"