Gary Lineker shows off stylish kitchen as he cooks a delicious rack of lamb

If you've been following Gary Lineker closely of late, just like us, you'll know he's a dab hand in the kitchen.

During lockdown, the father-of-three has been perfecting his cooking, and on Wednesday fans were in for a treat as they got a good look at his stylish work space.

Gary's eldest son George headed to his dad's home ahead of England's game against Denmark to enjoy a delicious meal – and what a meal it was!

The 28-year-old filmed his former footballer father as he rustled up a red wine reduction sauce on a very modern gas hob.

"Here we go chef, we're back. What's this?" George asked his dad.

Gary Lineker has been busy with the Euros 2020

"A little red wine reduction... mint..." Gary replied.

Talking his son through the final dish, which he neatly presented on his stunning marble dining room table, he explained: "A rack of lamb, crushed jersey royals with mint and obviously butter, a little red wine mint jus, green beans and mint sauce."

Gary recently revealed to HELLO! the secret to his youthful appearance, stating that apart from the great genes inherited from his parents, he has become very passionate about fitness and wellbeing.

"I think it's very important for physical and mental health," he told HELLO! "Particularly in lockdown, I have also found a love for healthy cooking. My signature dish is gambas al ajillo – prawn in garlic, something I fell in love with during my time playing for Barcelona."