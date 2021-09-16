Where to stay in Mykonos: Kouros Hotel and Suites review Are you looking for somewhere to stay in Mykonos?

There is a certain fame surrounding Mykonos, Greece. The party island, with its sandy beaches, blue oceans and frequent celebrity guests, is considered one of the absolute must-visit destinations in Europe.

And so, after the travel ban restrictions lifted and before the winter months kicked in, we thought we’d snatch a little bit of sunshine on the famous island, and we were lucky enough to do so at the secret gem boutique hotel, Kouros Hotel and Suites. So what happened during our stay, and would we recommend the hotel? Read our review here...

Where is Kouros Hotel and Suites?

The ‘sugar-cube’ hotel, with its trademark Greek whitewashed walls, is located on sloping hills, around a 15-minute walk from Little Venice and Old Port - and a very quick ten-minute drive from Mykonos airport. Its lofty location allows for gorgeous ocean views, and the whole hotel radiates coolness and tranquillity from the moment you're handed a glass of fizz upon arrival.

What was our stay like?

We were shown to a spacious, stylish room with a large double bed, comfy sofa and bathroom with all of the amenities you could need, and were delighted to discover a wide balcony, complete with sunbeds, should we wish to squirrel ourselves away for sunbathing on the terrace.

The staff couldn’t have been more friendly, or do more to cater to us during our stay. Despite our very close proximity to the reception, we were waited on hand and foot by porters, drivers and the reception team, who made sure we had everything we needed and were content.

The team’s determination to go above and beyond was also demonstrated during our time lounging by the pool, as they managed to manifest - seemingly out of nowhere - a whole new set of sunbeds for a somewhat disgruntled family who arrived by the poolside too late and missed out on cinching an available space.

Zoe Spa at Kouros Hotel

Kouros boasts a cosy spa where an array of treatments are on hand including Valmont facials and massages. I opted for the Adonis Relaxing Aromassage - and it was one of my favourite parts of the trip! The masseuse, Maria, was hugely attentive and asked all the right questions before the treatment, so I received exactly what I wanted out of the experience. The spa also has a sauna and a hammam, for those who love spending a little bit of R&R inside as well as out on holiday!

If you are keen on fitness, there is also a very well-equipped gym right by the reception for all of your workout needs.

Where to eat, drink and party in Mykonos

Kouros Hotel has a beautiful fine dining restaurant, Narcissus, in which you can either be seated inside, or by one of the glowing pools with stunning views. There is also a nifty seating area above the bar, but due to the windy evenings during our stay, we opted to stay shielded from the breeze and remained by the pool.

The food is second-to-none, with delicious ceviche served in front of you, alongside some other mouthwatering options included lobster ravioli and exquisite lamb loin. There was also a sommelier at hand who was more than happy to pair wine with our food.

While Narcissus is absolutely the place to visit for an elegant, romantic evening that you will never forget, for those wanting more of an upbeat vibe, we spent one-night visiting Buddha-Bar in Ornos Beach, an Asian restaurant that serves delicious dumplings, seafood and some of the best sushi we have ever tasted. The night gets livelier as it goes on, and by the time the bar has played their final upbeat remixed ABBA number, we were more than ready to try out the party scene we’d heard so much about.

For a fun and silly experience, we would recommend Scandinavian Bar in Mykonos Town, a pleasantly busy and energetic bar that had plenty of reasonably priced beverages (for Mykonos, that is). The bar was also a reasonable distance from Kouros - so extra bonus points!

How much does it cost to stay at Kouros?

Costs vary depending on the time of the year, but the hotel is currently offering discounted last-minute stays, starting at £224.14 a night for two for a classic double with a sea view. Other rooms available include the Deluxe Suite with a private outdoor jacuzzi and the honeymoon suite, if you are visiting for a little bit of romance! Enjoy your stay and find out more here.

